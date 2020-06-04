Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who once told LeBron James to "shut up and dribble," asked for his bias after defending Drew Brees

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham is being called in for her apparent bias towards athletes she deems worthy of having a voice outside of sport.

The same woman who once told LeBron James to "shut up and drop,quot; when he publicly criticized Donald Trump, now defends Drew Brees' disapproval of NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem, saying he should "have his opinion on what kneeling and the flag means to him. "

While it should be noted that Brees has issued an apology, Laura Ingraham referred to Brees's criticism as "estalanistas,quot;. LeBron, along with many others, responded to a video of Laura shared by Complex Sports, saying, "If you haven't figured out why the protests continue yet."

"Why we are acting the way we are is because we are just tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you more simply than this here? LeBron asked in reference to the video." And my people don't know. worry, I won't stop until I see CHANGE! "

The "sticking to sports,quot; argument has always been selective, generally only applying to black athletes and sports commentators when they use their positions to advocate for social justice.

Another example would be former ESPN host Jemele Hill, who even had the White House call for his firing after calling Trump "white supremacist," but in that vein, people have expressed outrage at Curt Schilling's firing of the network for its offensive posts. on social media, according to Forbes.

Laura's obvious contradictory views on LeBron and Brees caused other athletes to speak up.

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tweeted: "It's funny how the narration changes …"

Los Angeles Chargers player Keenan Allen said: "Wow … so Bron and KD need to shut up and dribble, but DREW BREES (white man) may have opinions … RACISM !!!"

But if Laura was not fired back then, who knows if she will face any disciplinary action for this false step.

