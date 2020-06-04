Fort Worth clerics, civil rights activists demand change in response to George Floyd's death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – Fort Worth clergy and civil rights activists held a joint press conference on Thursday to call for a change at the city police department following the death in custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Pastor Kyev Tatum joined members of Faith and Community Leaders United (FCLU), the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color (NAACP) and the Nation of Islam (NOI) at Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Speakers took the podium to express their frustrations with Floyd's death and other police-related deaths involving black residents like Fort Worth woman Atatiana Jefferson.

Demands made during the press conference included the disbursement and demilitarization of the Fort Worth Police Department and the creation of a community oversight board that has not been appointed by the city.

Protests centered on the Black Lives Matter have been seen in Fort Worth and other northern Texas cities since last Friday and are expected to continue.

