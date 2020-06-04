Fort Worth City Council allows 8 PM curfew to expire – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – The Fort Worth curfew was lifted after it was issued in response to protests that became chaotic over the weekend.

During a city council meeting on Thursday afternoon, the decision was made to withdraw a resolution that would have extended that curfew.

The curfew was issued Monday after a night of peaceful protests on Sunday that became tense with officers when protesters blocked the West 7th Street Bridge for several hours. Finally, the officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A day later, Mayor Betsy Price issued an emergency declaration and an 8 p.m. curfew for 72 hours.

Residents criticized the curfew as discriminatory and aimed at quelling protests rather than limiting damage.

After an extension of the curfew was discussed at Thursday's meeting, it was decided that it would expire.

The protests and marches have continued throughout the week in Fort Worth and other cities in North Texas, and all have remained largely peaceful.

During the city council meeting, hundreds of people could be heard marching through the city hall.

The city of Irving also ended its curfew on Thursday. The Dallas curfew is still in effect at the moment and authorities said it is being evaluated daily.