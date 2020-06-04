Former Wylie ISD students complain about racist culture as teacher gets licensed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WYLIE, Texas () – Wylie ISD was trending on social media platforms Thursday for all the wrong reasons.

The school district confirmed that a teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being denounced for allegedly "liking,quot; a controversial Twitter post.

Sources tell Up News Info 11 that the publication used the "n,quot; word and referred to blacks as "subhuman animals."

All of this unfolded when a former student went online to share her stories of what she calls widespread racism in the suburban district north of Dallas.

Homophobia. Racism, ”recalled Jocelyne, who asked that her last name not be used. "The children of Islam are called terrorists, blacks are called the word‘ n ", Mexicans are called beaners. It happens every day. "

Years have passed, but she said the wounds still hurt.

Jocelyne went online to ask others about her experiences, saying she wanted to know if she was alone. She was not there.

"I just received a flood, an avalanche of responses from children who have already graduated and children who are currently in the school system to this day," said Jocelyne.

As a testament to how long these memories last, a student shared a story of an elementary teacher "simulating slavery,quot; in class by forcing "black students to pick cotton while white children had free time."

Another publication asked alumni to recall the day two students wore MAGA shirts to school without consequences, but those who "wore Obama shirts were sent to the attendance office and told to change."

District leaders seemed deflated, but not defensive.

"I'm sad," replied Wylie ISD superintendent David Vinson.

He acknowledged having seen the disturbing thread, but also agrees to make changes.

"Under our supervision, it is our responsibility to make sure that every teacher, every administrator, every bus driver and custodian loves and cares for our students in the same way and, yes, we have work to do."

However, among the online horror stories, one with a message of hope.

The white student who had worn the MAGA shirt at school joined the thread to acknowledge that she was the student involved and had a different message for classmates on Thursday, writing: "I would also like to add, I am not proud of my past, but I am proud of who I have become. I have seen the injustices in this world for too long and I have overcome it. It is the fight for what is right. "

The school district also reached out to staff, parents, and high school students with an email calling for George Floyd's death "a reminder that, as far as our country is concerned, we still have work to do to address the Systemic racism that Africans – American citizens face on a daily basis. Our hearts are deeply concerned to learn that every day there are students and staff who pass through the campus gates carrying experiences of injustice and inequity. We are listening to their stories and experiences carefully. . "

The email statement continues, "Our priority is to provide you with a secure platform for expression and a plan for change."

The school district's words are the beginning of what Jocelyne hoped to accomplish.

And the change of heart of a former student?

"That was incredible … that was beautiful," said Jocelyne. “The fact that she found in her say, that was me, that was my mindset at the time. I'm a different person. Sorry. I apologize for my behavior "… I think it was great,quot;.

And it shows that change is possible.