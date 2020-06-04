Former MI6 chief says coronavirus is "accident,quot; from Chinese lab – BGR

The researchers have written two new studies that say the new coronavirus was created in a laboratory in Wuhan, China. They claim that the virus received key components there that made it more dangerous.

The researchers say that although the virus was created by man in the laboratory, it was accidentally released.

A former MI6 director agrees with the findings of these controversial studies, which have received much resistance from the scientific community.

Only one of the two studies has been published after undergoing significant edits to remove explicit charges against China.

More than five months have passed since the new coronavirus health crisis began, or perhaps even longer than that, according to new evidence that continues to emerge. But we still have no idea how it all started. The scientific consensus is that SARS-CoV-2 was not bioengineered, and senior US intelligence officials agree with that decision. But wild conspiracy theories still say that COVID-19 is an artificial disease that has a specific purpose. The milder versions of those theories say the virus accidentally escaped from a laboratory.

Meanwhile, China last week began to change the origin story of the new coronavirus. The virus did not escape the Wuhan lab, but the pandemic did not start in the city's wet market, either, as had been initially believed. Where did it start? China would not say.

This brings us to the most surprising coronavirus story yet, which says that the coronavirus started as an "accident,quot; in a laboratory in China. It comes from a former MI6 chief who had access to the COVID-19 study which sparked some controversy behind the scenes. If the findings are real, this is the study that could bring us closer to discovering who was Patient Zero. If not, it's the kind of story that could inspire even more wild conspiracy theories that do no one any good.

The former spy

Sir Richard Dearlove ran MI6 between 1999 and 2004. He told The Telegraph that the coronavirus "started as an accident,quot;. He said he has seen an "important,quot; scientific report that says the virus did not develop naturally, but was created by man.

"I think this started as an accident," said Sir Richard. "It raises the issue if China ever admits responsibility, does it pay reparations? I think it will make every country in the world reconsider how it deals with its relationship with China and how the international community behaves towards the Chinese leadership. "

The document in question comes from a Norwegian-British research team that claims it has found clues in the genetic sequence of the new coronavirus suggesting that the key elements were "inserted,quot; and may not have evolved naturally. These elements are "sections located on the surface of the SARS-CoV-2 spike,quot; that help the virus connect to a human cell, a key event in the life of the virus that enables it to take over the enormous chemical plant of a cell and turn it into a replication tool. In the published article, the researchers theorize that the virus binds to ACE2 and other receptors, and a vaccine should try to block those links.

The former MI6 spy says the document is peer-reviewed and was produced by Professor Angus Dalgleish of St. George's Hospital at the University of London. It was written by the Norwegian virologist Birger Sorensen.

The document makes another mind-blowing claim that it could change everything if it is proven to be true. He says efforts to produce a vaccine are doomed to failure, as the true etiology of the virus has been poorly understood. "To remedy the problem, researchers are developing their own vaccine, produced by Immunor AS, a Norwegian pharmaceutical company led by Mr. Sorensen." The Telegraph Explain

The vaccine study

Conveniently, this is the first red flag we will point to: the fact that a company claims its candidate vaccine is miraculously the only one that will work. We'll remind you that about 10 medications are in advanced human testing, and several are promising. More than 100 candidate vaccines are also in development. Those who passed Phase 1 clinical trials have already shown that they can inhibit the replication ability of the virus.

Sir Richard revealed that the Dalgleish / Sorensen newspaper had been rewritten multiple times, which could also be a red flag. The Telegraph We saw a previous version of the investigation, which concluded that the virus should be called the "Wuhan virus," and claimed to have shown "beyond reasonable doubt that the Covid-19 virus is designed."

"We are aware that these findings could have political significance and raise troubling questions," the author initially wrote in a draft of the document that was widely circulated behind the scenes after being distributed for peer review. Intelligence officers also had access to it.

John Fredrik Moxnes, the chief scientific adviser to the Norwegian army, then asked that his name be removed from the investigation. Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute and Imperial College London also dismissed the findings. These are the third and fourth red flags.

The Telegraph notes that the document was rejected in April for publication in Nature and the Journal of Virology, who considered the research "unsuitable for publication,quot;. Fifth and six flags.

The document was "diluted to remove explicit charges against China," the report said. The rewritten study was subsequently accepted for publication in Quarterly review of the discovery of biophysics. It is a journal chaired by leading scientists from Sanford and the University of Dundee.

Here's the full summary of the study, titled Biovacc-19: a candidate vaccine for Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) developed from the analysis of its general method of action for infectivity, as published last week on the Immunor website, our emphasis:

This study presents the background, rationale, and method of action for Biovacc-19, a candidate vaccine for Covid-19, now in advanced preclinical development, which has already passed the first acute toxicity test. Unlike conventionally developed vaccines, the Biovacc-19 Operation Method relies on non-human epitopes (NHL) in 21.6% of the composition of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein, which shows a different distributed load than includes the presence of a furin charged cleavage site. The logic of vaccine design is explained, beginning with empirical analysis of the etiology of SARS-CoV-2. Wrong assumptions about the etiology of SARS-CoV-2 you are at risk of creating ineffective or actively harmful vaccines, including the risk of antibody dependent improvement (ADE). Such problems in vaccine design are illustrated by past experience in the HIV domain. We propose that The general double-acting method of action of this chimeric virus peak, including the receptor binding domain, includes membrane components other than the ACE2 receptor, which explains the clinical evidence of its infectivity and pathogenicity.. We show that the non-receptor dependent phagocytic general method of action is specifically related to the accumulated charge of inserted sections placed on the tip surface of the SARS-CoV-2 in positions to be efficiently joined by salt bridge formations; and from the Spike blast we show the non-human epitopes from which Biovacc-19 has been selected.

The study is available in its entirety at this link.

The second study

Dalgleish and his colleagues are about to launch "further analysis,quot; that says SARS-CoV-2 has "unique fingerprints,quot; that cannot have evolved naturally and are "indicative of intentional manipulation."

The Telegraph I also saw the new study, titled A reconstructed historical etiology of the SARS-CoV-2 peak. He claims that the virus is "a virus remarkably well adapted for human coexistence,quot; and is likely the result of a Wuhan experiment to produce "high-powered chimeric viruses." The researchers seem quite convinced by their conclusions and challenge others to prove them wrong:

From now on, those who argue that the Covid-19 pandemic arose from zoonotic transfer must explain precisely why this more parsimonious explanation is incorrect before claiming that its evidence is persuasive, especially when, as we also show, there are errors. puzzling in their use of evidence.

This second study has not yet been accepted for publication. We will count that as a seventh flag.

Patient zero

While all research studies deserve scrutiny, whether they have been peer-reviewed or not, I will also note that The Telegraph I wouldn't post this story just to make waves. Obviously more explanations are needed. Hopefully, other researchers will inspect these studies. China is likely to respond to the findings at some point in the future as well. We still have no idea who Patient Zero was and we may never learn. Regardless of what these two studies say, the general consensus remains that the coronavirus naturally evolved in an animal before jumping into humans late last year.

Sir Richard said The Telegraph He does not believe that the Chinese deliberately released the virus, but covered the extent of the spread after the accidental release of the new coronavirus. A kind of cover-up is something we can all agree on, given the mounting evidence on the matter.

"Of course, the Chinese must have felt, well, if they have to suffer a pandemic, maybe we shouldn't try too hard to stop, so to speak, our competitors suffer from the same disadvantages that we have," he said. he said, warning that China remains essentially an antagonist to the West and must be treated accordingly.

The Telegraph The full story is available in its entirety at this link and is worth reading.

