Former Facebook employees forcefully join the chorus against Mark Zuckerberg

Pressure is mounting from all directions on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his refusal to take action against President Donald Trump's posts. The latest salvo comes from 33 former employees who worked at the company during its early stages, including some who helped create Facebook's original community guidelines. The open letter was first published by The New York Times; We have republished the full letter below.
While many of the arguments in the letter have been made before, including recently by The edgeThe letter released today presents a singularly clear and much-disputed case against Zuckerberg's position. The group of former employees argues that Facebook's position on moderating Trump is inconsistent, that it consciously exposes the public to the dangers the company has seen before, and that it creates a double tautological standard that makes the "inviolable,quot; speech more powerful.
Zuckerberg has argued that Facebook should not become the "arbiter of truth,quot; and said his position on Trump's tweets is based on research and conversations. While expressing his displeasure with Trump's racist language, he concluded that the President "when the looting begins, the shooting begins!" the publication "had no record of having been read as a whistle for vigilante supporters to take justice into their own hands." After growing internal dissent, including a strike on Monday, Zuckerberg promised employees that the company "would re-examine policies on states that threaten the use of force."
"President Trump's publication on Friday not only threatens state violence against its citizens, but also sends a signal to millions of people who take signals from the president," the authors write. “In an era of live streaming shootings, Facebook should know the danger of this better than most. Trump's rhetoric, steeped in the history of American racism, was targeting people Facebook would not allow them to repeat their words. "
Facebook's leadership must reconsider its policies regarding political discourse, starting with checking politicians and explicitly tagging harmful posts.
As first employees on company-wide teams, we created the original Community Standards, contributed code to products that gave voice to people and public figures, and helped create a company culture around connection and freedom. expression.
We grew up on Facebook, but it's not ours anymore.
At Facebook we join products designed to empower people and policies to protect them. The goal was to allow as much expression as possible unless explicitly doing damage. We often disagreed, but we all understood that keeping people safe was the right thing to do. Now, apparently, that commitment has changed.
We don't work on Facebook anymore, but we don't deny it. Nor do we recognize it further. We remain proud of what we build, grateful for the opportunity and hopeful for the positive force it can be. But none of that means we have to be quiet. In fact, we have a responsibility to speak.
Today, Facebook's leadership interprets freedom of expression to mean that they must do nothing, or almost nothing, to interfere with political discourse. They have decided that elected officials should be subject to a lower standard than those who govern. One set of rules for you and one set for any politician, from your local mayor to the President of the United States. This exposes two fundamental problems:
First, Facebook's behavior does not coincide with the stated objective of avoiding any political censorship. Facebook is already acting, as Mark Zuckerberg said on Friday, as the "arbiter of truth." It monitors speech all the time when you add warnings to links, reduce content to reduce its spread, and check non-politician political speech.
This is a betrayal of the ideals that Facebook affirms. The company we joined valued giving people as loud a voice as their government, protecting the powerless rather than the powerful.
Facebook now turns that goal on its head. He claims that providing warnings about a politician's speech is inappropriate, but removing content from citizens is acceptable, even if both say the same thing. That is not a noble position for freedom. He is inconsistent and, what is worse, he is a coward. Facebook should keep politicians at a higher level than its constituents.
Second, since Facebook's inception, researchers have learned much more about group psychology and the dynamics of mass persuasion. Thanks to the work done by the Dangerous Speech Project and many others, we understand the power of words to increase the probability of violence. We know the discourse of powerful affairs above all. It sets standards, creates a permission structure, and implicitly authorizes violence, all of which worsens with algorithmic amplification. Facebook's leadership has spoken to these experts, advocates, and organizers, yet they still seem committed to granting the mighty free rein.
So what do we do with this? If all the speeches of politicians are of journalistic interest and all the speeches of journalistic interest are inviolable, then there is no line that the most powerful people in the world cannot cross on the world's largest platform, or at least none that the platform is willing to impose.
President Trump's post on Friday not only threatens state violence against its citizens, but also sends a signal to millions of people taking signals from the president. Facebook's policy allows that publication to be independent. In an era of live streaming shootings, Facebook should know the danger of this better than most. Trump's rhetoric, steeped in the history of American racism, was directed at people who Facebook would not allow him to repeat his words.
It is our shared heartbreak that motivates this letter. We are devastated to see something we build and something we believe would make the world a better place that is so deeply lost. We understand that it is difficult to answer these questions on a large scale, but it was also difficult to build the platform that created these problems. There is a responsibility to solve them, and solving difficult problems is what Facebook is good at.
To current employees who are speaking: we see you, we support you and we want to help you. We hope you continue to ask yourself the question that hangs on the signs in each of the Facebook offices: "What would you do if you weren't afraid?"
For Mark: We know that you think deeply about these issues, but we also know that Facebook must work to regain public trust. Facebook is not neutral, and never has been. Making the world more open and connected, strengthening communities, giving everyone a voice – these are not neutral ideas. Verification of facts is not censorship. Labeling a call for violence is not authoritarianism. Please reconsider your position.
Proceed and be bold.
Honestly, some of its early employees:
Meredith Chin, Adam Conner, Natalie Ponte, Jon Warman, Dave Willner, on behalf of Ezra Callahan, Chris Putnam, Bob Trahan, Natalie Trahan, Ben Blumenrose, Jocelyn Blumenrose, Bobby Goodlatte, Simon Axten, Brandee Barker, Doug Fraser, Krista Kobeski , Warren Hanes, Caitlin O & # 39; Farrell Gallagher, Jake Brill, Carolyn Abram, Jamie Patterson, Abdus-Salam DeVaul, Scott Fortin, Bobby Kellogg, Tanja Balde, Alex Vichinsky, Matt Fernández, Elizabeth Linder, Mike Ferrier, Jamie Patterson, Brian Sutorius, Amy Karasavas, Kathleen Estreich, Claudia Park