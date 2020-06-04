Former Facebook employees forcefully join the chorus against Mark Zuckerberg

Pressure is mounting from all directions on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his refusal to take action against President Donald Trump's posts. The latest salvo comes from 33 former employees who worked at the company during its early stages, including some who helped create Facebook's original community guidelines. The open letter was first published by The New York Times; We have republished the full letter below.

While many of the arguments in the letter have been made before, including recently by The edgeThe letter released today presents a singularly clear and much-disputed case against Zuckerberg's position. The group of former employees argues that Facebook's position on moderating Trump is inconsistent, that it consciously exposes the public to the dangers the company has seen before, and that it creates a double tautological standard that makes the "inviolable,quot; speech more powerful.

Zuckerberg has argued that Facebook should not become the "arbiter of truth,quot; and said his position on Trump's tweets is based on research and conversations. While expressing his displeasure with Trump's racist language, he concluded that the President "when the looting begins, the shooting begins!" the publication "had no record of having been read as a whistle for vigilante supporters to take justice into their own hands." After growing internal dissent, including a strike on Monday, Zuckerberg promised employees that the company "would re-examine policies on states that threaten the use of force."

"President Trump's publication on Friday not only threatens state violence against its citizens, but also sends a signal to millions of people who take signals from the president," the authors write. “In an era of live streaming shootings, Facebook should know the danger of this better than most. Trump's rhetoric, steeped in the history of American racism, was targeting people Facebook would not allow them to repeat their words. "