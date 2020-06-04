Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounces Trump for dividing the country

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounced to President Trump the "militarization,quot; of Washington D.C. and the "abuse of executive authority,quot; by forcing protesters from Lafayette Square in a startling statement that made the case that the country is witnessing the aftermath of a president who has tried to "divide,quot; the nation for three years.

It is the strongest statement to date of the retired four-star Marine Corps general left his role as defense secretary in late 2018 amid disagreements with the president over the withdrawal of troops from the Middle East.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, he does not even intend to try. Instead, he is trying to divide us," Mattis said in his long statement, "There is strength in union." "" We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society. "

Jim Mattis and President Trump seen on March 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. Getty



Mattis also condemned the "militarizing,quot; response that unfolded in D.C. and that the President threatened to use in the states, and rebuked Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for referring to the cities and streets of the United States as a "battle space,quot;. He also rejected the president's insistence that the army needs "dominate,quot; the streets.

"We must reject any thought of our cities as a & # 39; battle space & # 39; that our uniformed military should & # 39; dominate & # 39;. At home, we should use our armed forces only when requested by state governors , on very rare occasions, "wrote Mattis. "Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, DC, establishes a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society. It erodes the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between men and women in uniform and the society in which they they find they swore to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. "

Mattis also called on the nation to hold those "who would mock our Constitution,quot; accountable.

"We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witness in Lafayette Square," he continued. "We must reject and hold accountable those who would scoff at our Constitution. At the same time, we must remember and listen to Lincoln's,quot; best angels "as we work to unite."

Trump tweeted not long after Mattis released his statement, saying, "I didn't like his 'leadership' style or much more about him … I'm glad he's gone!

Below is Mattis' full statement: