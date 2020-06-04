Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounces Trump for dividing the country

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis denounced to President Trump the "militarization,quot; of Washington D.C. and the "abuse of executive authority,quot; by forcing protesters from Lafayette Square in a startling statement that made the case that the country is witnessing the aftermath of a president who has tried to "divide,quot; the nation for three years.
It is the strongest statement to date of the retired four-star Marine Corps general left his role as defense secretary in late 2018 amid disagreements with the president over the withdrawal of troops from the Middle East.
"Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, he does not even intend to try. Instead, he is trying to divide us," Mattis said in his long statement, "There is strength in union." "" We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society. "
Mattis also condemned the "militarizing,quot; response that unfolded in D.C. and that the President threatened to use in the states, and rebuked Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for referring to the cities and streets of the United States as a "battle space,quot;. He also rejected the president's insistence that the army needs "dominate,quot; the streets.
"We must reject any thought of our cities as a & # 39; battle space & # 39; that our uniformed military should & # 39; dominate & # 39;. At home, we should use our armed forces only when requested by state governors , on very rare occasions, "wrote Mattis. "Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, DC, establishes a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society. It erodes the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between men and women in uniform and the society in which they they find they swore to protect, and of which they themselves are a part. "
Mattis also called on the nation to hold those "who would mock our Constitution,quot; accountable.
"We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witness in Lafayette Square," he continued. "We must reject and hold accountable those who would scoff at our Constitution. At the same time, we must remember and listen to Lincoln's,quot; best angels "as we work to unite."
Trump tweeted not long after Mattis released his statement, saying, "I didn't like his 'leadership' style or much more about him … I'm glad he's gone!
Below is Mattis' full statement:
I have seen the events unfolding this week, angry and horrified. The words "Equality of Justice Under the Law,quot; are carved on the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what the protesters rightly demand. It is a healthy and unifying demand, one that we should all be able to support. We should not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who insist that we live up to our values, our values as individuals, and our values as a nation.
When I joined the army, about 50 years ago, I swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution. I never dreamed that troops taking the same oath would under no circumstances be ordered to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens, let alone provide a strange photo for the commander-in-chief-elect, with the military leadership at his side.
We must reject any thought of our cities as a "battle space,quot; that our uniformed military must "dominate,quot;. At home, we should use our military only when asked to do so by state governors, on very rare occasions. Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., creates a conflict, a false conflict, between civil and military society. It erodes the moral foundation that guarantees a bond of trust between men and women in uniform and the society to which they have sworn to protect, and of which they are a part.
Maintaining law and order rests with state and local civil leaders who better understand and are accountable to their communities.
James Madison wrote in Federalist 14 that "America united with a handful of troops, or without a single soldier, exhibits a more ambitious stance on foreign ambition than the United States disunited, with 100,000 veterans ready for combat." We do not need to militarize our response to protests. We need to unite around a common purpose. And it begins by ensuring that we are all equal before the law.
The instructions given by the military departments to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded the soldiers that "The Nazi slogan to destroy us … was & # 39; Divide and you will win & # 39;. Our American response is & # 39 ; In the Union there is Strength. " We must convene that unit to overcome this crisis, trusting that we are better than our policy.
Donald Trump is the first president of my life who does not try to unite the American people, does not even intend to. Instead, it tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without it, taking advantage of the inherent strengths of our civil society. This will not be easy, as the last days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations who bled to death to defend our promise; and our children.
We can overcome this time of testing stronger and with a renewed sense of purpose and mutual respect. The pandemic has shown us that not only our troops are willing to offer the maximum sacrifice for the safety of the community. Americans in hospitals, supermarkets, post offices, and other places have risked their lives to serve their fellow citizens and their country. We know that we are better than the abuse of executive authority that we witness in Lafayette Square. We must reject and hold accountable those who would scoff at our Constitution. At the same time, we must remember and listen to Lincoln's "best angels,quot; as we work to unite.
Only by taking a new path, which truly means going back to the original path of our founding ideals, will we be admired and respected again at home and abroad.
James Mattis