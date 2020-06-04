Fitbit fan gets FDA emergency approval

The wearable company Fitbit has officially introduced the Fitbit Flow, a new fan with FDA approval for use during the COVID-19 pandemic. The FDA has issued the respirator an emergency use authorization, which means it can only be used to treat people during the current health crisis. Fitbit tells you The edge which hopes to sell the Flow for around $ 5,000, significantly less than traditional fans, and that production is slated to begin this month.

As its low cost might suggest, Fitbit doesn't see Flow as a similar replacement for traditional fans. The company says it is only designed to be used when one of the most expensive devices is not available. Although the ventilator has obtained regulatory approval for use during the pandemic, Fitbit says it is not approved or approved by the FDA.

Fitbit says the Flow is designed around pandemic resuscitation bags, but has additional sensors and alarms to help monitor patients. The wearable company consulted with medical staff and professionals during the development of the ventilator, which it hopes is easier to use than traditional ventilators.

"We saw an opportunity to bring together our expertise in advanced sensor development, manufacturing and our global supply chain to address the critical and ongoing need for fans and help make a difference in the global fight against this virus," said the CEO and Fitbit co-founder James Park said in a statement.

Fitbit announced its ambitions to produce a ventilator last month after concerns were raised that there are not enough machines to treat all patients who will need them during the pandemic. The Wall Street Journal He reported that in April the United States government had been struggling to buy thousands of fans to cope with the crisis, but that demand for the machines had ended below expectations. However, ventilators may end up being necessary if the virus spreads further, or due to other factors such as the onset of the influenza season later in the year, the WSJ notes

Other non-medical companies have also committed to producing ventilators in recent months. Vacuum maker Dyson received an order from the British government to produce a machine, but then said its fan had finally not been required. Tesla also showed off a prototype fan made using its car technology, while a fan developed by NASA engineers received FDA approval for emergency use in late April.