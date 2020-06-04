Firefighters fighting wildfires in remote areas of the southern San Jose hills – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A slow-moving wildfire fueled by dry tinder weed grew to more than five acres early Thursday morning as it burned through the rugged, rugged terrain of the southern San Jose foothills.

San Jose Fire Battalion chief Robert Culbertson said his agency received multiple calls reporting the fire around 3 a.m.

"It is very difficult access," he told KPIX 5. "It took us about an hour to find the fire first through a small network of cattle roads. It is really difficult terrain. Some of the access roads are actually they had trees through them. "

About 60 firefighters rushed to the scene from the San Jose Fire and Calfire. Fortunately, the wind conditions were relatively calm, as the fire was being fed by thickets that had dried for several days in record heat.

Culbertson said that no structure has been threatened until now. The fire was moving slowly and had grown to just over 5 acres by dawn.

Calfire's air support would likely join the battle later in the morning.

Culbertson said there was no estimate of how soon the fire would be contained.