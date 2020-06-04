Filmfare Recommends: The Best Movies of the Late Basu Chatterjee

Basu Chatterjee, who passed away today, was a very prolific filmmaker. He was a versatile director who could do justice to many genres, although his strength was in romantic comedies. He made films that depicted the lives of ordinary people. Their problems, their anguishes, victories and small joys were the true heroes in their stories. Although he was not afraid to work with commercial stars, since he worked with characters like Dharmendra, Hema Malini and even Amitabh Bachchan, actors like Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha or Shabana Azmi were seen more in his films. He was one of the pioneers of the cinema movement in the middle of the road and had a great influence in making the genre popular. Presenting a list of some of his best movies over the years in his memory.

Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

Cast: Jaya Bhaduri, Anil Dhawan, Paintal

The film was a remake of the hit movie Marathi Mumbaicha Jawai (1970). He talks about how congested houses in Mumbai cannot provide privacy for married couples and the lack of personal space sometimes causes tension between couples. Malti (Jaya) is a girl of good character who lives in a village. Her marriage is arranged with Ram (Anil Dhawan) through a matchmaker. The couple likes each other and everyone is happy. Initially, Malti is excited about the idea of ​​living in a big city with her husband. But his happiness is shattered when he actually comes to live there and discovers that he has to share space with his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law, three uncles and two aunts who huddle in a small apartment. Accustomed to the open spaces of her town and spacious houses, this is all a culture shock to her. The young couple has to sleep in the kitchen and cannot be intimate due to lack of privacy. He has had enough and feels that he cannot continue this type of existence. She wants to return to her father's house, but when she discovers that everyone is willing to move in to give them some privacy, she realizes that the love of loved ones is more important than the lack of space.

Rajnigandha (1974)

Cast: Vidya Sinha, Amol Palekar, Dinesh Thakur

Based on a short story Yahi Sach Hai by the famous writer Mannu Bhandari, Rajnigandha catapulted Vidya Sinha to instant fame. Refreshingly different from the rampant arm-candy heroines of the day, she portrayed a modern woman who is caught between two lovers and takes time to decide who to marry. It was devoid of all melodrama and brought the lives of three ordinary middle-class people into sharp focus. Vidya did not have to worry about his acting credentials, as both critics and the masses could not help but exclaim how natural he looked on camera. The film, which also marked Amol Palekar's debut, had two wonderful songs, Rajnigandha phool tumhare sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kai baar yuhi dekha hai sung by Mukesh, who won the National Award for Best Playback Singer for it.

Chhoti Si Baat (1976)

Cast: Amol Palekar, Asrani, Ashok Kumar, and Vidya Sinha

The film had Amol Palekar playing an unreliable man who hires a life coach to teach him how to propose to a girl. Palekar played an introvert in the film, while Vidya played a woman fully aware of her intentions while waiting for him to take the first step. Once again, the movie's middle-class milieu helped him make a home in the hearts of the masses. The film had good music composed by Salil Chaudhury. Hindi movie music fans got a taste of the genius of southern master Yesudas in the duo Yesudas-Asha Bhosle, Jaaneman jaaneman tere do nayan, which incidentally was filmed in Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Chitchor (1976)

Cast: Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, and Vijayendra Ghatge







It was a romantic comedy involving wrong identities. Geeta's older sister (Zarina Wahab), Meera, writes to her family about an eligible bachelor, Sunil (Vijayendra Ghatage), an engineer who is about to come to a village to do some construction work. Pitamber Chaudhri (A.K. Hangal) and his wife (Dina Pathak) are happy with the news. When Foreman Vinod (Amol Palekar) lands in the village, he is mistaken for Sunil. Parents like it and Geeta does too. He even starts teaching him music. They fall in love and she wants to marry him. But Sunil's arrival changes all the equations, since he also likes it and has no problem marrying her. The film was shot in picturesque locations in Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani. It had lovely Ravindra Jain music that included songs like Jab deep jale aana, Gori tera gaon bada pyara and Tu jo mere sur mein. It was later remade by Rajshri as Principal Prem Ki Deewani Hoon.

Swami (1977)

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Vikram, Girish Karnad, Utpal Dutt

The film was adapted from a Sarat Chandra novel of the same name. Saudamini "Mini,quot; (Shabana Azmi) has grown up idolizing her forward-thinking uncle (Utpal Dutt). Like him, she loves to read western literature, she likes western philosophers and is an atheist at heart. Her God-fearing mother doesn't like her growing intimacy with neighborhood boy Naren (Vikram), who is in love with her beauty and intellect, but takes a long time to make her intentions clear. Mini marries a wealthy Ghanshyam (Girish Karnad) wheat merchant. He is the epitome of patience and does not react to his temper tantrums and mood swings. In her mind, she has become a prisoner in her husband's house and wants to break free. But only when he takes the royal step does he begin to realize his foolishness. She understands the breadth of her husband's heart and the last scene, where he asks her to return home, completes her transformation from a rebellious girl to a wife. While Utpal Dutt and Girish Karnad shone individually, the film belonged to Shabana Azmi. Their expressions of mercury carried the day.

Khatta Meetha (1978)

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Roshan, Bindiya Goswami, Pearl Padamsee, Deven Verma, David Abraham Cheulkar, Ranjit Chowdhry, Preeti Ganguly

It was loosely based on the 1968 American film Yours, Mine and Ours. The story revolved around a middle-aged widower (Ashok Kumar) who married another middle-aged widow (Pearl Padamsee). Both have children from their former marriages and young people have difficulty adjusting to each other. They fight each other with parents trying to fix things and keep the family together. Nargis' son Feroze (Rakesh Roshan) falls in love with Zarine (Bindiya Goswami), the daughter of a wealthy businessman (Pradeep Kumar). She tries to harass the family, who fortunately unites as one and the matter is resolved. The film ends with everyone learning to live in harmony.

Baton Baton Mein (1979)

Cast: Amol Palekar, Tina Munim, Pearl Padamsee, David

The film had a Christian atmosphere and was about the courtship of Amol Palekar and Tina Munim, assisted by their uncle, played by David. Rosie Perreira (Pearl Padamsee) is a widow who lives with her violinist son Shabi (Ranjit Chowdhry) and daughter Nancy (Tina Munim). She would like her daughter to get married soon. Nancy and her uncle Tom (David) meet Tony Braganza (Amol Palekar) daily on the Bandra local train. They know each other and soon begin to see each other. But Tony is too shy and hesitant, and that irritates Rosie. She begins to search for a partner elsewhere. However, Tom's timely intervention settles things. The movie had some lovely songs like Suniye kahiye kahiye suniye, Na bole tum na maine kuch kaha and Uthe sabke kadam tuned in by Rakesh Roshan.

Apne Paraye (1980)

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Girish Karnad, Utpal Dutt

The film is based on Sarat Chandra's Nishkriti novel. Utpal Dutt, a high-ranking Calcutta-based lawyer adores his younger cousin, Chander (Amol Palekar). Chander is a little lazy, not interested in taking a permanent job, and only interested in music. His wife, Sheela (Shabana Azmi), practically runs the house and considers herself quite strict. The defender's wife Siddheswari (Ashalata) also like both of them. Everything is fine until Utpal Dutt's younger brother Haish (Girish Karnad) lands with his wife Naintara (Bharti Achrekar). Naintara becomes jealous of Sheela's control over the house and conspires against her. She takes Sheela and Chander out of the house with the help of her husband. Harish also files a lawsuit against them. Suddenly, life is on a downward spiral for them. It is only through the intervention of the older brother that things are smoothed out once again. The rivalries and politics of a joint family are amply portrayed in the film.

Shaukeen (1982)

Cast: Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt, A.K. Hangal, Mithun Chakraborty, Rati Agnihotri

The film is loosely based on the American comedy Boys & # 39; Night Out (1962) and involves three old men narrating their fantasies of being lucky with a girl when, in fact, nothing has happened. Om Prakash Chaudhary, Jagdishbhai and Inder Sen, played by Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt and AK Hangal, respectively, are three men in their sixties who like cigarettes, wine and women. While secretly indulging in the first two vices, the third eludes them. They plan a getaway where they hope to get a girl and the driver they hire for the trip, Ravi (Mithun Chakraborty) takes them to Goa because he wants to meet his girlfriend Anita (Rati Agnihotri) who resides there. Anita is calm and bohemian and all three are bitten by her charms. Everyone plans to be lucky with her, but the encounters end in fiascos. Of course, being men they do not admit it and season the stories. In the end, they feel guilty for not behaving like knights and redeeming themselves by uniting Ravi and Anita and helping Ravi to overcome their financial difficulties. Although it was a sexual comedy, it never crossed the limits of decency. Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt, and AK Hangal were excellent as lusty old men. Rati was fair for her role and so was Mithun.

Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986)

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Amjad Khan, Pankaj Kapur, Om Prakash

The film opposed casteism and had a feminist heroine, a novelty in those days. Charandas (Anil Kapoor), is under the influence of Mastram Pahelwan (Om Prakash) and wants to dedicate his life to being a fighter. All his celibacy vows are discarded when he spies on Chameli (Amrita Singh), the daughter of local coal dealer Kallumal (Pankaj Kapur). The duo falls in love and decides to get married, but both groups of parents are dead against the party, as they belong to different castes. They take the help of Lawyer Harish (Amjad Khan) to solve the dilemma. He advises them to elope and get married. And then he convinces both the girl's father and the boy's brother why the alliance would be politically beneficial to both of them. Amrita Singh was pure gold like a sloppy schoolgirl who failed eighth four times and who criticizes her relatives as a true freestyle fighter when she hears them making plans to hit her boyfriend. Anil Kapoor let her take center stage and she was good as a former pahelwan. Amjad Khan got the best lines as the smart street lawyer who knows people's weaknesses and uses his knowledge to get things done.