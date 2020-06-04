Filipino dissidents may face terrorist designation

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign anti-terrorism legislation that critics said Thursday that would allow authorities to classify government opponents as terrorists and detain people for critical posts on social media.

The measure, which was approved by both houses of Congress, was nearing completion when the United Nations released a scathing report citing widespread human rights violations under Mr. Duterte, including the extrajudicial killing of more than 8,000 people.

Despite years of national and international criticism of rights abuses, Duterte appears eager to duplicate his strategy of cracking down on dissent and giving the police an even freer hand to crack down.

Critics said the legislation was drafted so broadly that it would allow the arrest and detention of people without a court order or a charge for criticizing the government or acts such as causing property damage or carrying a weapon.