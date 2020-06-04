Filipino dissidents may face terrorist designation

MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to sign anti-terrorism legislation that critics said Thursday that would allow authorities to classify government opponents as terrorists and detain people for critical posts on social media.
The measure, which was approved by both houses of Congress, was nearing completion when the United Nations released a scathing report citing widespread human rights violations under Mr. Duterte, including the extrajudicial killing of more than 8,000 people.
Despite years of national and international criticism of rights abuses, Duterte appears eager to duplicate his strategy of cracking down on dissent and giving the police an even freer hand to crack down.
Critics said the legislation was drafted so broadly that it would allow the arrest and detention of people without a court order or a charge for criticizing the government or acts such as causing property damage or carrying a weapon.
"It is obvious that the bill does not pursue true terrorists," said Senator Leila de Lima, critic of Mr. Duterte. who has been incarcerated for over three years. “Here is a new crime, called incitement to terrorism. He only protests against not receiving help amid the pandemic, and they can accuse him of "incitement."
Duterte, 75, won the 2016 election with the promise of killing 100,000 criminals in his first six months in office and dumping so many bodies in Manila Bay that the "fish will get fat." He is slated to step down in 2022 at the end of a six-year period.
The new legislation would create an anti-terrorism council to be appointed by the president that would have the authority to designate individuals and organizations as terrorists. Anyone labeled a terrorist or suspected of belonging to a designated group could be detained without a court order.
It would also classify many acts that are already crimes as terrorism, including participation in acts that cause death, injury, or property damage; manufacture, possession or transport of weapons; or any act that is considered to violate public safety. Some crimes could carry heavier penalties if they are prosecuted as acts of terrorism.
The head of the National Union of People's Lawyers, Edre Olalia, said the measure would undermine the basic freedoms that were restored by the Philippine people in 1986 when they overthrew dictator Ferdinand Marcos in the uprising of the People's Power after more than 13 years martial law.
As President, Mr. Duterte has reflected on the location of the entire country. under martial law and called Mr. Marcos his idol.
If the counterterrorism bill were to become law, it would give Duterte's carefully selected council the power to designate opponents as terrorists who could then be held without charge for up to 24 days, Olalia said.
"Critics, dissidents, opponents and even ordinary people who wave the feathers of the powerful and favored can be arrested without a warrant and mislabelled, misguidedly or maliciously labeled terrorists," he said.
The director of the Karapatan rights group, Cristina Palabay, said that the publications on social networks were not indicated in the bill, but that they would be covered if they were interpreted as incitement to terrorism.
"While there is no specific provision, any article or publication on social media that can be interpreted as acts of incitement to terrorism can be penalized," he said. "And that is one of the most dangerous provisions of the bill that infringes on freedom of expression and other fundamental rights."
Ms. De Lima, a lawyer and former Philippine rights commissioner accused of corruption but whose case has never been tried, has continued to speak out against Duterte from her prison cell.
"The tyrant-in-chief in Malacañang has been using the full weight of his office against me," he said, referring to the presidential palace. "The anti-terrorism bill has a profoundly chilling effect on our own fundamental freedoms of thought, expression, the independent press and to maintain association and peaceful assembly."
Duterte has not made public comments on the details of the bill, but urged the House of Representatives on Monday to speed up its passage. The measure, which was passed by the Senate in February, was passed by the House on Wednesday night.
The report released by the United Nations High Commission on Human Rights cited estimates that at least 8,663 people had been killed without due process in Mr. Duterte's so-called drug war, and possibly three times that number. That includes at least 73 children, including one who was 5 months old.
In publishing the report, United Nations Chief Human Rights Officer Michelle Bachelet said the Philippine police and government had not been responsible for the vast majority of the killings.
"The report has documented deep-seated impunity for serious human rights violations, and victims have been deprived of justice for the killings of their loved ones," he said. "Their testimonies are heartbreaking."
In addition to the deaths of thousands of suspected drug suspects, the commission said it had verified the murder of at least 208 rights defenders, legal professionals, journalists and trade unionists between January 2015 and December 2019.
The report noted that Mr. Duterte's government had moved to suppress dissent by trying to shut down the media, including online news outlet Rappler and leading broadcaster ABS-CBN, that she has been expelled from the air and imprisoning opponents, such as Ms. de Lima.
The report also found flaws in the government's approach to the coronavirus by relying on "the same heavy-handed security approach."
"While important steps were taken to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic on vulnerable communities," the report said, "Threats from martial law, the use of force by security forces to enforce quarantines. and the use of laws to quell criticism have also marked the government's response. "
The president's spokesman, Harry Roque, denied that the government was using the pandemic as an excuse to stifle freedom of expression or tighten censorship. He claimed that the Philippines prides itself on protecting the rights of citizens.
"The Duterte administration takes every case, whether it is a violation of press freedom or any other human right, takes it seriously and resolves each of our internal processes," he said.
Ms. Bachelet, former President of Chile, said that the Philippines faced many challenges, including poverty, armed conflict, frequent natural disasters and the pandemic. He called on the government to base its response to these challenges on respect for rights.
"People who use or sell drugs do not lose their human rights," he said. "People who disagree with and criticize government policies, even in international forums, should not be vilified as sympathizers of terrorism."
Jason Gutiérrez reported from Manila and Richard C. Paddock from Bangkok.