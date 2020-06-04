Faith Stowers reveals treatment she received under Vanderpump rules: stories when Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute called the police for her

Faith Stowers was at the center of the sixth season of the Vanderpump Rules, but never came to tell her side of the story. The new mom recently spoke about her time on the Bravo show and fans want answers from Bravo.

Faith moved in with Candace Renee from Floribama Shore to talk about her experience. She says that Lisa Vanderpump was initially excited to have her on the show because they wanted a Nene Leakes-like attitude to cast the cast.

However, the military veterinarian did not give them that personality and instead remained true to herself. Stowers appeared on the show until the start of the sixth season, where she was forced to reveal that she hooked up with Jax Taylor while he was in an on-off relationship with Brittany Cartwright whom she ended up marrying.

Both Faith and viewers wondered why he never got to be in confessionals and never had a chance to tell his part of the story.

‘In my opinion, I thought it was weird that everyone on the show had to do interviews and confessionals and I didn't even have a chance to do it to tell my story. (It was) a very interesting story, being a black woman in the army at the time I was still in the army. I did not feel appreciated. And I adored Lisa because I learned a lot from her because she is a true businesswoman. "

The MTV star also spoke about the harassment she received from Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who called her to the police and falsely accused her of being a thief. When the regular authorities did nothing, Stassi admitted to calling the military police.

Excerpts from a podcast interview Schroeder completed have gone viral along with a tweet Doute sent comparing her to an alleged thief seen in a Daily Mail article.

Fans have been demanding #justiceforfaith especially considering this time we live where almost every member of the Vanderpump Rules cast claimed they were going to use their time to #amplify black voices after the Black lives Matter movement has returned to the surface.



