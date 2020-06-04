Everyone thought that ibuprofen worsens the coronavirus, now it is being studied as therapy – BGR

A coronavirus assay seeks to determine if ibuprofen can have a positive effect, or even prevent a COVID-19 infection.

Ibuprofen may be useful in certain respiratory diseases, and researchers want to see if it is also beneficial for coronavirus cases.

Results may not be available until early 2021.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, doctors and researchers have been working feverishly to find a treatment to cure COVID-19, prevent it, or mitigate symptoms. So far there is no cure, but there have been a number of interesting drug trials using existing drugs ranging from promising to ridiculously bad.

Now, scientists are searching our home medicine cabinets in an effort to find a medicine that can possibly protect against infection. Ibuprofen, the pain reliever sold as a generic or under brand names like Advil, is undergoing new trials by doctors in the UK.

The research is based on the fact that ibuprofen has been shown to be effective in helping people with other respiratory diseases. Since coronavirus can have detrimental effects on the lungs, it makes sense that it can provide some form of relief or protection against the viral infection that attacks the airways. The irony, of course, is that in the early days of the pandemic people thought that NSAIDs like ibuprofen could exacerbate COVID-19.

Still, while doctors can expect one thing, conducting research to determine whether or not those assumptions hold true. The researchers note that there is currently no documentation indicating one way or the other whether ibuprofen can help.

Our search did not identify any strong evidence for or against the use of ibuprofen for the treatment of COVID-19 specifically. The current literature does not provide conclusive evidence for or against the use of NSAIDs in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Trials will take some time, and researchers don't expect to have the research finished until September this year, with the study to follow in May 2021. That's a long time to know if the common pain reliever can effectively combat COVID-19, but with Scientists suggesting that we might end up dealing with this new coronavirus annually, it's definitely worth pursuing.

Doctors around the world are currently working on coronavirus vaccines. Some have shown a lot of promise, while others have failed miserably from the get-go. That tends to happen during vaccine development, but the failure rate may be even higher than normal due to the accelerated nature of many current vaccine programs.

The best guess from experts is that there will be a vaccine available in early 2021. There is hope that a vaccine will be available by the end of the year, but the odds of that happening are incredibly slim right now. In the meantime, it makes sense to maintain our social detachment and other best practices that have helped flatten the curve.

Image source: Olaf Heil / imageBROKER / Shutterstock