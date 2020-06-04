Eva Marcille raises awareness about the fate of trans women of color in the LGBTQ community. Check out her shocking video that Lil Scrappy reacted to!

Eva Marcille posted a shocking video showing extreme violence against a trans woman of color. If you can, watch the video below because it is important to raise awareness of these terrible acts of violence.

More posts also revealed the news of the horrible event that took place in Minneapolis.

Rolling Stone magazine noted that enraged activists are "sparking nationwide calls for justice and awareness of the high rates of violence against black transgender women."

The woman posted on this social media account, saying that she needs time to process what happened.

"Thanks to everyone who contacted me to make sure I'm fine, I'm going to speak very soon," he wrote.

Here is Eva's post: ‘What are we getting to as humans? This is absolutely wild … I am disgusted, I am heartbroken, I cry for this woman, my sister❤️. We have to make better people, we have to do better … if all faith is lost in humanity, we MUST invoke God because this is beyond. GOD HELP US # Repost of @theperezhilton My heart hurts for #IyannaDior. This painful video is a sad reminder that trans women of color are the most vulnerable in our LGBT community. They are regularly mugged, sided by their families and WORSE. We must do better! "

Eva sparked a massive debate in the comments. Some say that the woman hit a child before this.

A follower said: ‘Disgusting. We glorify "wild,quot; in pop culture. But wild f is inhuman and obviously has a moment right now! Let's make respect heat up again. "

Lil Scrappy said: "This is a man dressed as a woman who hit a child though,quot;

Somoene further wrote: ‘Wait !!! So he hit a boy and we're supposed to defend that, but not these men standing up and protecting the boy who was hit? It may be a trans, but it still has the strength of a man. He could have hurt the boy! Sorry, I was hit like that, but there is a big difference between a natural and a trans woman, and that strength will never be the same. A man, whether skirted or not, should NEVER hit a woman or child! "

What do you think of what happened there?

Ad

Eva has been addressing what has happened on the streets after the tragic death of George Floyd.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0