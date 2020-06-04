Employees and civil rights groups criticize Facebook's inaction in Trump statements

As huge protests in support of black communities and against police brutality continue to sweep across the United States, Facebook faces a protest of its own. The company and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg face criticism from users, competitors, civil rights organizations and even employees for allowing racist content and hate speech to proliferate on the platform, amplified by President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Facebook removed some accounts affiliated with white supremacist groups after some members advocated bringing weapons to the current protests, Reuters reports. It also removed accounts that falsely claimed to be affiliated with anti-fascist groups that advocated causing trouble. Over the weekend, Twitter similarly removed accounts that purported to represent anti-fascist organizations but were in fact linked to a white nationalist group.

However, Facebook has not taken action against statements by Trump or other public officials who also call for violence or stoke racism. Specifically, Facebook declined to act against a May 29 post in which Trump called protesters who were protesting after Minneapolis police killed "resident,quot; George Floyd. In the same publication, the President added: "Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins."

Trump posted the same message on Facebook and Twitter. Last week, Twitter added a tag to the post explaining that Trump's message broke Twitter's rules against glorifying violence. The social media giant also added the tag to a duplicate post of the official White House account with the same content, and suspended an experimental account that verbatim repeated the president's tweets.

Even Snapchat has now cracked down on the Trump account based on content it posted on Facebook and Twitter. CEO Evan Spiegel sent a memo to all employees on May 31 explaining that the platform will no longer promote the President's content on its Discover platform, writing, "We simply cannot promote accounts in the United States that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do it inside or outside our platform. "

Facebook employees quickly challenged Zuckerberg to do something. "Mark is wrong and I will do my best to change my mind," said the leader of the Facebook News Feed design team.

"I work on Facebook and I'm not proud of how we're performing," another Facebook employee said on Twitter. "Most of the coworkers I have spoken to feel the same way. We are making our voices heard."

Treason

An engineer publicly resigned from the company in protest. About three dozen of the company's first employees today signed a letter to Zuckerberg calling his election a "betrayal,quot; of the site's first ideals. "The company we joined valued giving people as loud a voice as their government, protecting the powerless rather than the powerful," the former employees wrote. "Facebook is not neutral, and never has been. Making the world more open and connected, strengthening communities, giving voice to all, these are not neutral ideas. Verification of facts is not censorship. Label a call to violence is not authoritarianism. Please reconsider your position. "

Facebook, like most other "knowledge sector,quot; companies, currently has a majority of its employees working remotely due to the new coronavirus crisis, and plans to expand remote work in the future. However, around 400 employees participated in a virtual strike on Monday protesting Facebook's inaction.

Zuckerberg defended his elections in an internal call with employees the next day. According to leaked audio of the call Recode obtained (transcript), Zuckerberg said he investigated Trump's statement and found it "problematic," but did not see it violate the site's policies. "The reference is clearly to aggressive police surveillance, perhaps excessive police surveillance, but it has no record of being read as a whistle for vigilante supporters to take justice into their own hands," Zuckerberg said in the call.

During the call, Zuckerberg also admitted in response to employee questions that exactly a black Facebook employee had been involved in the company's decision. (Less than 4 percent of Facebook's workforce in the US are black.)

Civil rights, then and now

Admittedly, the phrase is not a dog whistle, which is something that sounds harmless to those who are not members of the target group. Instead, it's more of a megaphone, meant to be heard and amplified by everyone in range. Nor does it instruct independent vigilantes to take action, but encourages state and federal actors to do so.

The phrase originated with Miami Police Chief Walter Headley in 1967. Headley, speaking about the local riots related to the civil rights movement, specifically said: "We don't mind being accused of police brutality … Just There is a way to deal with looters and arsonists during a riot and that is to shoot them in sight. I have let the word leak: when the looting begins, the shooting begins. " Ardent segregationist George Wallace echoed the phrase during his failed 1968 presidential campaign.

The leaders of three civil rights groups, Color of Change, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, also spoke with Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg about the company's decision. not to act. The conversation did not go well. In a statement after the call, the directors of the three groups said they were "disappointed and stunned by Mark's incomprehensible explanations for allowing Trump's posts to remain standing."

"It failed to demonstrate an understanding of historical or modern voter suppression and refuses to acknowledge how Facebook is facilitating Trump's call for violence against protesters," they added. "Mark is setting a very dangerous precedent for other voices who would say similar damaging things on Facebook."

Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, also spoke to Bloomberg News about the call. "I feel like I spent a lot of time, and my colleagues spent a lot of time, explaining to him why these things are a problem, and I think he just lacks the ability to understand it," Robinson told Bloomberg.

Facebook's executive staff have been fully aware for years that the way their site operates fuels division and extremism, The Wall Street Journal recently reported.

Back in 2016, Facebook's own internal investigation found that extremist content proliferated on the site, the WSJ found. An in-house presentation at the time found that "64% of all extremist group unions are due to our recommendation tools."

Unbridled hate speech continues to proliferate across Facebook, even as the company tries to increase its ability to moderate content. So does disinformation. Although Zuckerberg recently touted Facebook's ability to use fact check tags on COVID-19-related false or misleading content, he also refused to apply fact check to content posted by politicians.

In fact, Facebook and Zuckerberg have explicitly said many times that political figures, especially, but not exclusively, the current US president. They can break Facebook rules that prohibit hate speech and glorification of violence as much as they want, and the company will not. one thing about it.

Facebook certainly seems to be in that position. And changing that, it seems, can be an uphill battle like everything else.