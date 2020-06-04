Emma Watson vows to fight "structural racism,quot; after controversy over her publication of "Blackout Tuesday,quot;

Emma Watson has also made her support for the Black Lives Matter movement very clear after receiving a backlash for her Blackout Tuesday posts. The Harry Potter actress shared a very powerful message about racism.

The star will not remain silent in the face of racial injustice and her message made it as obvious as possible.

Its publication comes amid outrage and protests against police brutality and racism in the United States caused by the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man and father, by a police officer.

Emma started her message by telling the black community that ‘I am with you. There is so much racism, both in our past and in our present, that is neither recognized nor taken into account. White supremacy is one of the systems of hierarchy and domination, exploitation and oppression, which is closely linked to society. As a white person, I have benefited from this. "

She went on to say that ‘We need to work hard externally to actively address the structural and institutional racism that surrounds us. I'm still learning about the many ways I unconsciously support and defend a system that is structurally racist. "

To conclude her letter, the British actress emphasized that she would use her online platforms to continue sharing useful links to resources that she herself had used to educate herself and investigate the bitter reality of racial injustice in the United States.

This post comes after she also received some criticism for her Blackout Tuesday posts that some rated as the "worst,quot; they had ever seen.

The idea was to share a black square with the timeline, but Emma shared three and also put a white border around it like she does with all her IG posts.

As a result, some criticized her for trying to adapt the movement to her "Instagram aesthetic,quot;.

She was championed by most of her fans who pointed out that Watson had spent his entire life fighting for feminism and minority rights, so it was amazing that a real ally was hated by something like that.



