Elliott hopes to be in contention at every race – Up News Info Detroit

Chase Elliott has been tantalizingly close to winning NASCAR races so many times that it's hard for him not to be disappointed.

Sure, Elliott understands that he can't win them all, but he has flirted with victory in four of the five Cup races since NASCAR resumed competition on May 17 after a 10-week shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His return has been on a roller coaster that saw him drive with just one win, a race Thursday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway last week, to break the chain of closed calls.

"There are a handful of drivers and teams that we know have a shot at winning every week," Elliott said Tuesday in a Zoom call with reporters. "And there is no reason why we cannot be among that group." That is our goal and I think if you are in that position enough, it will serve you well and you will get your fair share. "

Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports team hopes to race every race and believes that should not change Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He was pressing for leadership at Darlington Raceway when Kyle Busch tore him apart. He was about to win the Coca-Cola 600 until a caution with two laps remaining confused the finish. Elliott faced from the front, took four tires and was unable to return to the front in the two-lap sprint in overtime. He earned a $ 100,000 reward by beating Kyle Busch in a Truck Series race in Charlotte and followed with a Cup race victory.

The near misses have not shaken the confidence of Elliott or crew chief Alan Gustafson.

"I think you have to be a little stubborn to do this job, and you have to find a way to improve, and you just have to shake it off," Gustafson said after Elliott won at Charlotte. "Professional sports are super fickle, and one day you are good and one day you are terrible, and you get used to it."

Elliott picked up the momentum of her Charlotte win at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday and again held back for a win. But he and Joey Logano got tangled up on the track with just over one lap remaining which caused them both to crash. Logano gave Elliott a long look at Pit Road that lacked part of the drama without the fans on the scene reacting.

"I spoke to Joey after the race face to face as it should be," Elliott said.

Regardless of missed opportunities or bad jumps, he is third in the Cup series standings with four results in the top five in nine races. Elliott keeps that quick start in perspective, but still feels like he can compete for a series championship.

"This is a 38-race season, and we have to continue like this to really be a contender," he said. I think we can do it, but until you get out there and it really doesn't matter. "

It has been anything but a normal season so far in the midst of the pandemic. The races have been held without fans and with condensed one-day schedules. Elliott likes the new itinerary and says, "Over time we have overly complicated weekend schedules and have practiced too much.

"I know a lot of that is driven by money, and I understand that," he said. "As our popularity grew over a period of time, the tracks and things tried to get everything they could get. I understand that, but I think many of us have to go back to our roots. "

You are not alone in that feeling. Brad Keselowski, the winner of two of Elliott's lost races, said this schedule reduces costs and benefits more experienced drivers.

Logano added: "We are race car drivers, not car practitioners."

Running without fans, Elliott had the strange experience of getting out of his car after the victory only to find nobody to celebrate with.

It gets restless from fans who want to continue attending races.

"I think NASCAR deserves some credit, and I think they have done a very good job up to this point of running again safely," Elliott said. "I think they're just cautiously taking the next step. We're back in the races, we're on television. You can watch the race. Let's not take too many steps forward and slap our wrist for something that maybe we shouldn't be doing. doing in this moment ".

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

