Ellen Pompeo questions the presence of machine guns at the L.A. protest

Ellen Pompeo He took to Instagram to share a comment he made after a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

The 50-year-old actress said she attended the Women's March as well as the climate change marches in Los Angeles. He then pointed out that "there was no National Guard with pistols, with machine guns, there were no police with machine guns,quot; in these demonstrations

"I have been to other protests," he said. "I have never seen police with machine guns. I have never seen the National Guard with machine guns. We are on a march for black lives, and we are here to talk about the fact that they matter. And there are gun machines, big ones, and aggression."

While the Grey's Anatomy Star said "the cops weren't that aggressive," he said, "their stance was aggressive."

"They are on rooftops, they are in cars, they are in tanks," Pompeo continued. "And I've never seen that show of force and that show, not that it's as forceful as many we've seen, but, I mean, we're in the middle of the day here. And otherwise protests, never I've seen that much ammunition. So, I wonder why that is: why in the Women's March there are no machine guns. Why in the Pride marches there are no machine guns. But the Black Lives Matter march, machine guns for everywhere. I don't know. You tell me. "