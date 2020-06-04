electric car: Germany will require all service stations to provide electric car charging – Latest news

Germany said it will force all service stations to offer electric car charging to help eliminate fuel refueling concerns and increase consumer demand for vehicles as part of its 130 billion economic recovery plan. euros ($ 146 billion).

The measure could provide a significant boost to the demand for electric vehicles along with the broader stimulus plan that included taxes to penalize the ownership of large polluting combustion engine sports service vehicles and a subsidy of 6,000 euros for the cost of a electric vehicle.

Germany's announcement follows a French plan to boost electric car sales announced last week by President Macron.

"It is a very clear commitment to battery-powered vehicles and establishes electric mobility as a technology of the future," said energy storage specialist The Mobility House, whose investors include Daimler and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

"Internationally, this places Germany in the leading battery electric vehicle support group."

As part of government stimulus, € 2.5 billion will be spent on battery cell production and charging infrastructure, a field where big oil companies, utilities and automakers, including Shell, Engie and Tesla, compete by the domain.

Customer demand for electric cars has been constrained by concerns about the vehicles' limited operating range. In Germany, electric cars accounted for just 1.8% of new passenger car registrations last year, and diesel and gasoline cars accounted for 32% and 59.2% respectively.

Of the 168,148 new registrations in May, only 5,578 or 3.3% were electric cars according to the German vehicle agency KBA.

Diego Biasi, president and co-founder of Quercus Real Assets, said the German plan would provide a significant boost to the adoption of electric vehicles.

"We know that 97% of the reason they don't buy electric cars is range anxiety. The German movement is one way to try to fix this range anxiety, because it means you know that a gas station always it's open,quot;.



As of March 2020, Germany had 27,730 electric car charging stations according to BDEW, Germany's association for the energy and water industry.

To achieve a massive electric car market, at least 70,000 charging stations and 7,000 fast charging stations are required, according to BDEW.

Electric vehicle performance has improved by approximately 40% in the past decade, thanks to improvements in battery design and cell chemistry.

A similar improvement in the fuel efficiency of gasoline-powered cars has led to a reduction in the number of service stations. According to the ADAC roadside assistance association, the number of service stations has fallen to 14,118 in 2020 from 40,640 in 1965.