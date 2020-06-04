EB I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-696 will be closed this weekend – Up News Info Detroit

– I-94 Eastbound will be closed from M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit to I-696, including all entrance and exit ramps, from 5 a.m. Saturday at 10 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound I-94 traffic will take M-3 northbound (Gratiot Avenue) in Detroit to I-696 eastbound, then back to I-94 eastbound. This closure will allow crews to work safely on all lanes to apply hot mix asphalt for a smoother ride surface.

Other jobs planned for I-94 this weekend include: I-94 Eastbound will have an open lane from Little Mack Avenue to 14 Mile Road from 5 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Monday to re-pave.

Eastbound I-94 will have an open lane from 21 Mile Road to M-19 (New Haven Road) at 4 a.m. Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for maintenance.

Westbound I-94 will have two open lanes from M-10 to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) for bridge work from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. Friday, then only one lane open from 8 p.m. Friday at 5 a.m. Monday.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related