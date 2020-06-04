Eaton Canyon in Altadena to open Saturday with reservations scheduled after Memorial Day closes due to crowds – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Trails at Eaton Canyon in Altadena will open on Saturday with scheduled entrance reservations after being closed on Memorial Day due to large crowds.

"The reserves will help prevent the Eaton Canyon trails from becoming crowded and will provide enough space for trail users to maintain a physical distance of six feet, in accordance with current COVID-19 restrictions," according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Eaton Canyon areas and nature trails were closed for part of Sunday and all of Monday due to "overwhelming crowds," the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The parks department had added trail monitors and horseback patrols in anticipation of the busy weekend, but it wasn't enough. The closure included all natural areas, the natural center and all trails.

Scheduled entry reservations will be available in three-hour increments: 8-11 a.m., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Each time interval is limited to 85 reservations to avoid overcrowding.

According to county park officials, each reservation will allow one vehicle, or up to four people to enter, and groups should be limited to members of the same household.

To make a free reservation, visit reservations.lacounty.gov.

Reservations must be made the day before a visit as same day reservations will not be allowed.

