Dyson Shares New Photos And Videos From His Canceled Electric SUV

Luxury vacuum cleaner magnate James Dyson revealed new photos and a little more information about his company's failed electric vehicle, a project he recently revealed he invested more than $ 500 million of his own money.

In a new blog post on his company's website, Dyson shows off some of the first images and videos of the actual prototype he made before the project was killed last October, as well as a few more computer renderings. He describes the SUV as "a radical car that was loaded with technology,quot; and says his company "solved many problems traditionally associated with electric vehicles," although the project was eventually abandoned as not "commercially viable."



However, the publication lacks a substantive explanation of what those problems were, or how the company would solve them. Dyson touts a highly integrated, custom-built, highly efficient Electric Drive Unit (EDU) comprising a Dyson digital electric motor, single-speed transmission and a state-of-the-art power inverter, though there is no explanation for what distinguishes those technologies developed by other companies in the electric vehicle space.

Other listed design benefits (like a flexible battery pack design, improved interior space, longer wheelbase) and features (like a front display screen or handleless doors) are also far from unique. And while Coach Reporting that the SUV was supposed to offer around 600 miles of range with a 150kWh battery, Dyson never got close enough to test that claim.

Image: Dyson

One of the few highlights of the SUV is the steering wheel, which looks more like a video game controller than anything else. Other than that, the Dyson EV's design is almost indistinguishable from Byton's or even the Faraday Future. Perhaps Dyson, which, unlike those startups, is a company that currently sells products and generates revenue, could have made this luxury electric SUV work if it had found the right manufacturing partner or had a few billion dollars to get to production. But even if the company had done that, it would still have been just another small-volume electric vehicle for the wealthy, something that is definitely not radical.