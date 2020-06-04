Dwyane Wade speaks up for Gabrielle Union after filing discrimination complaint

Instagram

By criticizing the bosses of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; For not listening to his actress wife after his departure, the former NBA star claims that his family & # 39; began to be followed & # 39; when the negotiations started.

Up News Info –

Dwyane Wade is calling "America has talent"bosses to call Gabrielle Union a liar. Soon after, news broke that his actress wife has filed a discrimination complaint against Simon Cowell, NBC, FremantleMedia and Syco Entertainment, the former NBA star turned to Twitter to address the issues at hand.

"Everyone has seen her as a liar after months of trying to tell them about problems in the workplace and also making sure other employees of color who come after her don't have the same experiences." -old started his series of tweets. "Instead of looking through the lens of someone who has defended the black and brown community, women, and rape victims."

"So instead of making sure his work environment is a better place for everyone," the 13-time NBA All-Star continued to express frustration over the matter in a separate tweet. "Have they decided that she what? She made it all up because she lost a job? She is a black woman in Hollywood who has lost many jobs."

Wade ended his series of tweets with claims that his family was being followed. "When these negotiations began, my house began to be watched and my family began to be followed," he said. "My daughter couldn't even go to swimming class without being followed by people looking for answers. Well, you have the answers and still don't want to hear them."

Dwyane Wade spoke in defense of Gabrielle Union about the & # 39; AGT & # 39; controversy.

Union filed a complaint of harassment, discrimination and retaliation with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing about six months after she was fired from "AGT" after just one season. She reportedly accused NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy of trying to "silence and intimidate her" during the investigation.

"The Union agent could not recall another instance in his career when a senior network executive had threatened and intimidated an employee during an ongoing investigation in the workplace," said his attorney Bryan Freedman. "Thus it became clear to Union that Telegdy was not only trying to silence Union in the media, but was trying to silence Union so that he would not comment further on the investigator."

NBCUniversal, however, denied the Union's claims. "The claim that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false," said her statement. "We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hire an outside researcher who found a global culture of diversity on the show. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and caring work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated. With respect".