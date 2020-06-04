Dwayne Johnson criticizes POTUS for his response to BLM protests and more in a gripping video message!

The Rock took its platform of choice last night to criticize the current president for the way he responded to the Black Lives Matter movement and the senseless murder of George Floyd that sparked protests across the country. The actor shared a very passionate message in which he made it very clear that he is not impressed by how Donald Trump reacted to the desperate demand for racial equality.

Dwayne Johnson didn't mention dropping the POTUS in the 8-minute clip he shared, and yet the message was crystal clear!

Where are you? Where's our leader? Where are you? Where's our leader right now? Right now, when our country is on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, aching, begging and pleading with outstretched arms just to be heard, "he began his speech.

As you already know, Floyd was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, including long after he did not respond.

The actor addressed all those who have been arguing against the movement by claiming that "all lives matter."

‘Of course, all lives matter, each and every one. All lives matter because we as Americans believe in inclusion, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all. That is what we believe in. So, of course, all lives matter. But at this moment, at this decisive, crucial and explosive moment where our country is on its knees, the floorboards of our country are going crazy, at this moment, we must say the words, black lives matter & # 39; & # 39 ;, Johnson noted.

The actor also made sure to criticize the president for using military force against protesters, including those who participated in peaceful protests.

He then recognized and appreciated the international support as the movement has spread throughout the world in all kinds of ways, including protests organized in solidarity with the plight of the African American community.

Watch the full video above for more information on what the actor said.



