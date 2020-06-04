Dwayne Johnson calls Donald Trump in Black Lives Matter video – Up News Info

Dwayne Johnson called Donald Trump in a passionate video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Where are you? Where is our leader? Johnson asks." Where is our leader right now when our country is on its knees, pleading, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, sore with outstretched arms, just wanting to be heard? "

The fast and the furious Star calls for "compassionate leadership" at a time when the country has been shocked by protests and riots following the murder of George Floyd.

Johnson does not mention Trump by name, but he is clearly speaking about the President of the United States during the eight-minute video.

He says, "Where's our compassionate leader who's going to step forward to our kneeling country and reach out a hand and say, 'You get up, you get up with me because I caught you? I hear you, I am listening to you. And you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until the day of my death, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because black lives matter. You? "Says Johnson.

He continues: "Of course, all lives matter, but at this moment in this defining, crucial and explosive moment where our country is kneeling … we must say the words: black lives matter."

Trump's comments on the protests and civil unrest have been widely criticized by celebrities and politicians.

Johnson calls for individual responsibility and leadership: “We must become the leaders we are looking for. I will ask it one more time: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps forward and takes responsibility for his country and for all the people in our country? Where are you? I'll tell you what, we are here. We are all here The process of change has already begun. You can feel it throughout our country. The change is happening. It will take time. We are going to be beaten. We are going to take our packages. There will be blood, but the process of change has already begun. "

Johnson also thanks the many people in countries around the world who have protested in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.