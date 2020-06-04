Dwayne Johnson calls Donald Trump in a powerful BLM video: & # 39; Where are you? & # 39;

WENN

The post earns him praise from fans and other celebrities as Jack Black punches Trump in a comment saying: "He is a fake … taking photos … hiding in his bunker … embarrassing." .

Dwayne "The rock"Johnson took to his Instagram account to question Donald trumpCredibility as President of the United States amid protests across the country. Shared on Wednesday, June 3, the actor criticizes POTUS for his absence amid the unrest following the death of George Floyd.

"Where are you? Where's our leader?" the "The fate of the furious"asked the actor." Where is our leader at this moment when our country is kneeling, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, aching with outstretched arms, just wanting to be heard? begging, pleading and praying for a change "

He continued: "Where is our compassionate leader who is going to step forward to our country that is kneeling and extends a hand and says: 'Get up, stop with me because I have you. I am listening to you, I am listening. And you have my word that I will do everything in my power, until the day of my death, my last breath, to do everything possible to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because lives Black matter. Where are you? "

"Of course, all lives matter, but at this moment in this defining, crucial and explosive moment where our country is on its knees … we must say the words: black lives matter," added the star.

In the video, Dwayne also urged everyone to contribute to the movement. "We must become the leaders we are looking for. I will ask once more: Where are you? Where is that compassionate leader who steps forward and takes responsibility for his country and for all the people in our country? Where are you? ? "he questioned.

"I'll tell you what, we are here. We were all here. The process of change has already begun. You can feel it throughout our country. The change is happening. It is going to take time. We are going to be defeated upstairs. We are going to take our packages. It is going there will be blood, but the process of change has already begun, "he concluded.

The post earned him praise from famous fans and peers. Twenty one he was among those commenting below the post, biting Trump: "It's a fake … taking photos … hiding in his bunker … embarrassing."

Meanwhile, an impressed admirer replied, "DJ: what a beautiful and inspiring speech, my friend. I am so happy to see from the bottom of my heart that you have risen to the plate and taken charge. You are the leader you are talking about." . Inspire us, give us hope and purpose, and help us find the voice of our nation. I know you are the man for this challenge and I and everyone else is waiting for you to show us the way. Let's start the healing and become a people and a nation. "