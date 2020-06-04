Duchess Megan Markle: George Floyd's life mattered

The Duchess of Sussex's Meghan Markle posted an emotional video addressing her Alma Mater's 2020 class, telling them that George Floyd's life mattered.

"What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of Los Angeles … I wasn't sure what I could tell them. I wanted to say the right thing. I realized that the only thing wrong to say is to say nothing. because George Floyd's life mattered and Breonna Taylor's life mattered and Philando Castile's life mattered and Tamir Rice's life mattered … and so did many other people whose names we know and whose names we don't know, "said Markle in directing the video to the Immaculate Heart High School students.

He later said in the graduation speech: "With diversity, vibration and an open mind as I know the teachings are in Immaculate Heart, I know you know that black lives matter. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than You have been able to do it because most of you are 18 years old, or are turning 18, so you are going to vote. You do it. You are ready. We need you and you are prepared. "