Drew Brees apologizes for comments on protests

A day after voicing his disagreement with players who don't stand during the national anthem, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized on Instagram and said his comments "were callous and completely missed the mark on the problems we now face as a country. "

In an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, Brees referred to his grandfather, who both fought in World War II, and said that "he would never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America."

Those comments outraged players throughout the league, including Patriots defenders Devin and Jason McCourty, and former tight end Martellus Bennett.

"This is a disgrace!" the McCourtys tweeted from their shared account. "Talk about your grandfather as if there were no black men fighting alongside them. Those men then returned to a country that hated them. Don't avoid trouble and try to do it over a flag or the army. Fight like your grandfather for what he is Right! "

"Damn they thought Drew would say something different from what he did?" Bennett started. "Give me a target (quarterback) that really represents more than his (C) images of the United States. None of them spoke when it was not easy to speak. "

In his apology Thursday morning, Brees said he supports the black community in fighting systemic racial injustice and police brutality, and asked for forgiveness.

Here is Brees' full apology:

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. As I speak to some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.

“In an attempt to speak about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made callous comments and completely missed the mark on the problems we now face as a country. They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character.

"This is where I am standing:

“I support the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality, and I support the creation of real policy change that makes a difference.

“I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today.

"I recognize that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

“I recognize that I am part of the solution and that I can be a leader for the black community in this movement.

"I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in the United States, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right."

“I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy.

“I am sick from the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and responsibility. I recognize that I should speak less and listen more … and when the black community speaks of its pain, we must all listen.

"So I am very sorry and I apologize."