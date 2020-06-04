Drew Brees apologizes and apologizes as he expresses his support for the black community

Drew Bress was criticized Wednesday for a comment he said in a recent interview with Yahoo Finance. During the interview, he said he would never agree with someone who did not respect the American flag. He continued talking about how he feels when the "National Anthem,quot; is played.

His comment came at a time when the country is experiencing an uprising in all 50 states in response to racial injustice, and the number of unarmed black men and women killed by the police. George Floyd's recent death seemed to be the tip of the iceberg, leading to the multiple protests we are now seeing.

Now, to those in the know, Drew Brees is the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, and the NFL has come under fire in the past for his treatment of Colin Kaepernick, who peacefully protested racial injustice in our communities by simply kneeling down during the "National Anthem."

Thus, Drew's talk about "disrespecting,quot; the United States flag was not well received, and he met with backlash from many people, including other athletes.

On Thursday, Drew made a long apology, acknowledging that his comments were "callous,quot; and that he "completely missed the mark in the problems we now face as a country."

The continued, “They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character. "

Take a look at his full statement below:

See this post on Instagram I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. As I speak to some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to speak about respect, unity and solidarity centered on the American flag and the national anthem, I made callous remarks and completely missed the mark on the problems we are facing right now as a country. They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I am: I am with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality, and I support creating a real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and that I can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in America, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick from the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and responsibility. I recognize that I should speak less and listen more … and when the black community speaks of its pain, we must all listen. So I am very sorry and I apologize. A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on June 4, 2020 at 5:22 a.m. PDT

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94