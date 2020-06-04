Drew Brees Apologizes After Violent Reaction For His "Disrespect For The Flag" Comments – Up News Info

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized Thursday after receiving widespread criticism for saying "he will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country."

"I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday," he wrote in an Instagram post (see below. ). "Talking to some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I've caused."

The Super Bowl winning star made the flag comments in an interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, answering a question about whether he would support NFL players who kneel during the upcoming 2020 season. Brees also said that when we heard "The Star -Spangled Banner ", look at the flag and imagine your grandparents who fought in World War II. Read his full answer below.

Police use tears to disperse crowds protesting the murder of George Floyd.

Amid large protests across the United States and the world over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, many viewed his comments as racially insensitive and sparked a swift and widespread reaction. Among those who publicly criticized him was veteran defender Malcolm Jenkins, a former Saints teammate who re-signed in the offseason to play for the team this season.

In a passionate Instagram response (watch below), Jenkins said, "If you don't understand how hurtful, how callous your comments are, you're part of the problem."

Laura Ingraham was also criticized for defending Brees' comments on her Fox News show on Wednesday. The host who once told NBA star LeBron James to "shut up and drop" after criticizing President Donald Trump in 2018, was quick to praise Brees' comments and tear the reaction apart. "" Well, he is allowed to have his say on what kneeling and the flag means to him, "he said on the air." I mean, this goes beyond football, though. This is totalitarian behavior. This is a Stalinist.

Colin Kaepernick (center) and two 49ers teammates meet during the National Anthem before a 2016 NFL game.

The NFL kneeling controversy dates back to August 2016, when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kicked off a national debate by kneeling down during the National Anthem before a preseason game to protest the treatment of African Americans and other minorities in the United States. "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses blacks and people of color," he told NFL Media after that game. “For me, this is bigger than soccer and it would be selfish of me to look the other way. There are bodies on the street and people who are paid leave and run away with the murder. "

Kaepernick's comments were widely praised and criticized, drawing much special attention from Trump, who rekindled a lengthy dispute with the NFL over the incident and his subsequent speech. But the protests gained momentum and became a hot topic throughout the 2016 season and far beyond. Ultimately, the league committed nearly $ 90 million to social justice causes and refused to call for an end to the kneeling protests.

Here's Brees' full answer to the Yahoo interviewer's question, followed by Jenkins' answer and Brees' apology:

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country.

"Let me say what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States. I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps. Both risking their lives to protect our country and trying to make our country and this world a better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think.

“And in many cases, that makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed. Not only those in the military, but also those in the civil rights movements of the 1960s, and everything that has endured so many people so far. And is everything alright with our country right now? No, it's not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag with your hand over your heart is that it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution. "