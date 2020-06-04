Drew Brees & # 39; has always been an ally, never an enemy & # 39 ;, says Saints QB in his apology

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the city of New Orleans, the black community, the NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. As I speak to some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.

In an attempt to speak about respect, unity and solidarity centered on the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely lost the mark on the problems we now face as a country. They lacked conscience and any kind of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that I am somehow an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an exact reflection of my heart or my character.

This is where I am standing:

I support the black community in fighting systemic racial injustice and police brutality, and I support creating a real policy change that will make a difference.

I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place in all of our black communities and that still exist today.

I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community.

I recognize that I am part of the solution and that I can be a leader for the black community in this movement.

I will never know what it is to be a black man or raise black children in America, but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right.

I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy.

I am sick from the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and responsibility. I recognize that I should talk less and listen more … and when the black community talks about their pain, we all need to listen.

So I am very sorry and I apologize.