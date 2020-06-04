Doctors over-prescribed antibiotics at the start of the pandemic

In recent weeks, doctors, researchers, and public health experts have been trying to turn the pandemic into a teaching moment. They warn that the same government inaction that helped fuel the worldwide rapid spread of the coronavirus may spark an even more deadly epidemic of drug-resistant infections that the United Nations says can kill 10 million by 2050 if serious action is not taken.

Without new antibiotics, routine surgical procedures such as knee replacements and caesarean sections could become unacceptably risky, and the resulting health crisis could trigger an economic downturn to rival the 2008 global financial collapse, according to the published UN report. last year.

"If there's one thing this Covid-19 pandemic has taught the world, it's that being prepared is more cost-effective in the long term," said Dr. Jeffrey R. Strich, a researcher at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center and an author. from a study published Thursday in Lancet Infectious Diseases that seeks to quantify the growing need for new antibiotics to treat drug-resistant infections. "Antimicrobial resistance is a problem that we cannot ignore."

The pipeline for new antimicrobial drugs has become dangerously dry. Over the past year, three promising American antibiotic developers with drugs have gone bankrupt, most of the world's pharmaceutical giants have left the field, and many of the remaining antibiotic companies in the United States face an uncertain future. .

Such sad financial realities are driving investors away at a time when new antimicrobial drugs are urgently needed.

"I am concerned that the remaining small biotech companies will not be here this time next year," said Greg Frank, director of Working to Fight AMR, an advocacy group funded by the pharmaceutical industry. "The longer we wait, the deeper we are in the hole and the more costly it will be to solve the problem."

The crisis, many experts say, requires robust government intervention. In a report released in March, the US Government Accountability Office. USA He documented a piecemeal federal response to antimicrobial resistance and said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were hindered in addressing the problem by a lack of basic data on drug-resistant infections. As an example, he noted that the C.D.C. it tracks less than 2 percent of the half a million cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea annually. The data does not even include cases that affect women.