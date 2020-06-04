Do masks help? Self-leaning studies

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



What is the best way to protect yourself when you are at risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2? It seems like a simple question, but many of the options (face masks, blockages, social distancing, etc.) have been politically controversial. Furthermore, it has been difficult for public health authorities to maintain a consistent message, given our changing state of knowledge and their need to balance things like maintaining supplies of protective equipment for health workers.

But several months after the pandemic, we have begun to get a clear indication that the rules of social isolation are helping, providing support for those policies. So what do we think about wearing masks?

Two recent events suggest where the evidence is running. The first involves retraction of a piece of paper that seemed to show that the use of the mask was ineffective. And the second is a meta-analysis of all recent studies on the use of protective equipment against SARS-CoV-2 and its relatives SARS and MERS. Find support for a protective effect of the masks, as well as protection for the eyes, although the underlying evidence is not as strong as we would like.

So how do you prove that?

It turns out that testing the effectiveness of the masks is more difficult than expected. A recent study in Annals of Internal Medicine seemed to be the kind of well-designed experiment that could be thought to be decisive. The researchers took patients with a SARS-CoV-2 infection, put masks on them, asked them to cough, and collected any material that went through the masks.

The document concluded that all the masks were ineffective, but has since been retracted since the authors failed to take into account the sensitivity of the equipment they used to detect the virus. (Retraction Watch has more details.) It's also notable that the document has only four people infected and has no cough control, so it shouldn't have been seen as decisive anyway. But, in an environment where there is so little quality information, the study had already appeared in dozens of news reports.

To address the problem of small, underpowered studies like this, the World Health Organization asked a group of researchers at McMaster University to conduct a comprehensive review of the medical literature. The team included studies of the related SARS and MERS coronaviruses, as many studies had been completed with these previous viruses.

But even with these standards, the researchers struggled to find detailed studies on the use of protective equipment. Despite identifying the results of a total of more than 25,000 people involved in various studies, there were no randomized controlled trials among the studies they identified. Some of the studies did not even use WHO standards to determine who ended up infected.

So while a meta-analysis may provide a better idea of ​​what is going on despite the fact that it is based on smaller studies that may not be conclusive by themselves, it is important to recognize that the starting material here is not exactly high quality. .

Protected

In total, the authors found 172 observational studies that looked at issues related to preventing coronavirus transmission. Sixty-six of these focused on the distance at which the virus could be transmitted, thus providing information on the effectiveness of social distancing. Another 30 observed different types of face masks; 13 specifically focused on eye protection. Others discussed multiple issues or failed to address any of the protective measures focused here. Fewer than 10 of these studies analyzed COVID-19 cases; the rest focused on SARS or MERS, caused by related coronaviruses.

For the effects of distancing on transmission, the underlying studies used various measures of distance and infection. The authors explained this by running over 10,000 random models to determine what was needed to produce the results of previous work. This indicated that there was strong evidence that staying at least one meter from infected people provided significant protection. There was weaker evidence that even greater distancing was more effective.

Overall, this is in line with what we are learning at the population level, where there is strong evidence that various rules of social distancing are effective.

For the face masks, the researchers found that the overall protective effect seemed substantial, but the underlying evidence was weak. In other words, the data is consistent with a variety of possible degrees of protection, but the most likely answer is that the masks are very protective. Part of the reason for this is that N95 masks provide superior protection over multi-layer masks, which perform better than single-layer masks.

This also influenced the results regarding the context of where the masks were effective. Since medical workers had greater access to N95 masks, the use of masks seemed to be more effective there. But if this was adjusted, the use of masks by the public also seemed to be protective. However, given the severe shortage of N95 masks in many places, it is unclear when the public will be able to use this information for their protection.

The last piece of protective gear they look at is the goggles, which also reduced the transmission of the coronavirus. This is something that has not been emphasized much, at least once medical workers had sufficient access to face shields. But eye protection is something that most of the public probably already has access to.

Not the final word

The study has some obvious limitations: It is trying to integrate a large number of individual pieces of research that can use different methods and measures of success. One thing that the authors acknowledge to disregard is any measure of the duration of exposure, which will undoubtedly influence the effectiveness of different forms of protection. They also recognize that the context of exposure, such as in hospitals or public transportation, can influence the effectiveness of different forms of protection.

The other big problem is that it treats the three main emerging coronaviruses: SARS, MERS, and SARS-CoV-2, as equivalents. Although they are all members of the same coronavirus family (the beta coronaviruses), they differ substantially. In particular, one of them binds to a completely different protein in the cells in order to enter and start an infection.

Despite these limitations, it will probably be a while before we get better information, as the focus has been on providing any possible protection in the early stages of the outbreak. And at least some of the relevant factors, such as how well protection limits the spread of particles expelled in cough, are not virus-specific.

But a key fact noted by the authors is that none of these means of protection is complete; Any form of contact with infected individuals presents a risk. Therefore, we must focus on reducing the overall risk of infection spreading, hoping that we may eventually get to the point where contact tracing and quarantining can severely limit further infections. And, for that purpose, a less effective form of protection used by large numbers of people could have more impact than a highly effective form available to only a few.

Discovering that is beyond the scope of this study. But at least people now have information to report the models that could test it.

The Lancet, 2020. DOI: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (20) 31142-9 (About DOIs).