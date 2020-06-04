Disney Donates $ 5 Million To Help Fight Social Injustice Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Instagram

The Mouse House has announced a $ 5 million donation to multiple organizations supporting social justice efforts amid the unrest in the United States.

In the wake of the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests, following the murder of African-American man George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, company officials announced the donation in a statement.

The money will be divided among numerous organizations, with $ 2 million earmarked for the NAACP "to continue its long-standing work promoting social justice by eliminating disparities and racial discrimination through its advocacy and education programs."

The company will also match employee donations to organizations through the Disney Employee Matching Gifts program.

"The assassination of George Floyd has forced our nation to once again confront the long history of injustice that blacks have suffered in the United States, and it is essential that we stand together, express and do everything in our power to ensure that acts of racism and violence are never tolerated, "Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement.

"This $ 5 million pledge will continue to support the efforts of non-profit organizations like the NAACP that have worked tirelessly to ensure equality and justice."

Before announcing the donation, the bosses issued a statement alongside the Black Lives Matter movement, which said: "We oppose racism. We defend inclusion. We support our fellow black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire black community. We must come together and talk. "