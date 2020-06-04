Did Mars ever have rings? Scientists say it is possible – BGR

Mars may have once had rings, and researchers say evidence may still be orbiting the planet today.

Phobos, the small Martian moon, may have once been much larger, slowly approaching Mars until it shattered into pieces and formed a ring of dust and debris.

That ring may have fused into a moon once more, and this pattern could have been repeated several times in the history of our solar system.

We think of Mars today as a large orange rock, mostly arid. It is like Earth if Earth had its atmosphere stripped and had to endure billions of years of erosion by losing its water in space. A long time ago, Mars looked very different. He was wet, and maybe he was even supporting life in some way. According to new research presented at a recent meeting of the American Astronomical Society, he may have also sported rings.

But how could we know if Mars had rings billions of years ago? Surely the evidence for the rings no longer exists, right? Maybe not. The researchers behind the study suggest that the strange Martian moons Deimos and Phobos may explain a cycle of ring creation and destruction around Mars.

First, scientists started with what they know based on Phobos data and observations. Phobos is gradually falling closer and closer to the Martian surface. It is happening very slowly, but over time, it will get too close to remain intact and the gravitational pull of the planet and the speed of the orbiting moon will cause it to break apart.

Some of those pieces may fall to the surface, but much of the debris could still orbit Mars, with chunks colliding with each other, generating dust and spreading out into a true planetary ring. Even more interesting, the ring may eventually become a moon, and scientists say this may have happened to Phobos in the past, cycling between the moon and the ring at different stages of his life and each getting smaller.

Okay, Phobos could become a ring, but how does that hint at past rings? Well, Deimos, another Martian moon, has a very strange orbit. It does not circle the planet on the same plane as Phobos and has a tilted orbit that scientists have never fully explained. The researchers suggest that Deimos' unique orbital characteristics are actually the result of some other large body's interaction with it.

That object may have been a completely different early moon or perhaps an earlier version of Phobos. A much larger version of the now tiny moon could have easily affected Deimos's orbit and pushed it into the strange orbit it now enjoys.

Image Source: NASA Goddard