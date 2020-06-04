Denver Police Sergeant charged with DUI, driving an unmarked police car through the scene of the fatal accident

A Denver police sergeant was arrested on multiple charges, including DUI, after allegedly driving an unmarked police car through the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 25.

At around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Greenwood Village Police Department officers were working at the scene of a fatal multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 25 northbound, just north of the Arapahoe Road exit. Seven vehicles were involved in the accident. At that time, all northbound lanes of I-25 were closed to traffic and multiple police officers had activated the red and blue lights on their vehicles, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

While investigating, police saw a dark-colored Chevy driving to the crash site.

While the details were not disclosed, the Chevy driver was somehow able to access the interstate, despite the complete closure, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.

Police were able to stop the driver, who told them he worked for the Denver Police Department. He was later identified as Bryce Robert Jackson, a sergeant with the Denver Police Department.

