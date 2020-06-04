Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera urge others to imagine being black in the United States

WENN

In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, the singer of & # 39; Stone Cold & # 39; and the creator of hits & # 39; Beautiful & # 39; help spread the powerful message from the director of & # 39; Sweetheart & # 39; J. D. Dillard.

Demi lovato and Cristina Aguilera they continue to express their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. On Wednesday June 3, the singer for "Stone Cold" and the hit creator "Beautiful" helped spread a powerful message from "Boyfriend"director J. D. Dillard That urges people to imagine being black in the United States.

The first to republish Dillard's persuasive words was Aguilera. Sharing it with her more than 6 million followers on Instagram, the 39-year-old singer added her own encouragement. "Imagine," he appealed. "I urge you to use this time to take action, educate, listen, amplify black voices, protest on the street, and protest at home by having difficult conversations with loved ones."

"I will share more resources in my stories and feed myself every day as they arrive. Everything matters," the Grammy winner continued. Her memo was echoed by her singing friend, Lovato, who republished her message on her own Instagram page along with a caption that simply said, "This is so powerful."

Dillard's post referred to the coronavirus pandemic, the death of George Floyd, and the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. "Imagine your parents telling you to be proud of who you are but the world is telling you that you are nothing." read. "To be black in the United States is to be oscillating between this anger, this sadness and this pride."

Hours before sharing Dillard's post, Lovato used her social media accounts to remember Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead by police at her Louisville, Kentucky home in March. "It's Breonna Taylor's birthday this Friday," read her Instagram post. "It was a frontline EMT during the crown."

"At around midnight on March 13, the police broke down his door and shot him 8 times, no evidence of a crime was discovered. The only crime was the murder of Breonna Taylor. Her crime was asleep in her own home," he continued. . "@battymamzelle thought of a great way to honor Breonna's birthday by sending cards to the attorney general. The most neglected demographic in America is black women, we can't let them forget Breonna. #birthdayforbreonna #justiceforbreonnataylor."

Black Lives Matter protests have spread across the country since Floyd tragically died at the hands of a white police officer. Before passing away, the 46-year-old black man was caught on camera struggling to breathe as Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.