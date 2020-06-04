Dallas Police find box of Molotov cocktails in Deep Ellum – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas police found a box of Molotov cocktails in Deep Ellum this weekend, the department said on Wednesday, as cities across the country have seen some protests against police violence become destructive.

An officer found the box of liquor bottles with rags stuffed in their mouths around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Dallas Fire-Rescue hazardous materials team "took possession of the items on the scene for disposal," said police spokesman Carlos Almeida.

Police have not confirmed that anyone has used raw explosive devices during the Dallas protests, Almeida said.

He said there were no other details available about those found and that no one has been arrested.

The discovery followed days of protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to hold Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air , and then stopped moving.

Much of the protests in Dallas have been peaceful.

On Saturday night and early Sunday, shops were robbed and some items were stolen. Protesters badly beat a man after he confronted them with a machete. Dallas police have arrested hundreds of people and parts of the city are under curfew.

