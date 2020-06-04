Dallas County leaders warn protesters that pandemic is not over – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The streets that were empty in March are now full of protesters.

And in places like parks, where just a few weeks ago groups of more than ten people couldn't meet in Texas, hundreds now join.

Dr. Lisa Taylor-Kennedy of the Dallas County Medical Society said her two children are among those protesting the death of George Floyd.

She is urging everyone to be cautious.

"We want them to remember that we are still in a COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Dallas County now provides protesters with masks and hand sanitizer donated by the Dallas Mavericks.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins also advises them to somehow stay more than six feet from each other during the protests.

"I'm not lost since I'm here talking about the risk of COVID, the risk that many of them take," said Judge Jenkins.

It has encouraged people to find alternative ways to make their voices heard, concerned that they may inadvertently harm the communities they are trying to help.

"I think what you are doing is important. Again, if you could find a way to do it out of a huge crowd because of COVID because we know it is disproportionately affecting communities of color, please find a way to do it," said.

With a record single-day 285 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County confirmed on Thursday, the City Manager of Dallas T.C. Broadnax also expressed concern.

In a statement he urged, "anyone who has come very close to these large crowds to be tested at one of the community's test sites in the city."