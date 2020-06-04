Dallas companies trying to recover from COVID-19 closings are now dealing with damage and looting – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – It has been a difficult few months for many small business owners in Dallas.

First, there were coronavirus restrictions. Then, last weekend, many suffered damage from the looting.

"You don't want to give up, but you're tired at the same time. It's devastating," said "Chofo,quot; Bianchi, the owner of The Empanada Cookhouse on Ross Avenue in downtown Dallas.

Bianchi opened his Latin American restaurant in the heart of downtown on March 13.

Two days later, refuge orders at the city site forced him to close.

Then, just as his restaurant was recovering and allowed its food capacity to expand to 50%, Bianchi said he felt like "someone broke his soul."

The alarm in his restaurant went off at 2 a.m. on Saturday. Looters set fire to a Dallas police vehicle parked in the front, then smashed windows and entered the restaurant.

Inside, looters smashed televisions, lamps, threw refrigerators, and threw chairs causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“There were some tears in the eyes. It was heartbreaking, ”said Bianchi. "I don't know if the people behind this understand all the passion, blood, sweets, and tears we've put together to bring this restaurant up to date." And in a matter of five minutes, it looks like we have to start again. "

And that is exactly what he has done.

Despite having to close early due to the city's curfew, The Empanada Cookhouse continued to take take-out orders and deliver on Wednesday.

Bianchi said, "We will survive this. It is just a matter of being more patient."