Cynthia Bailey shares photos from a protest she attended with her family: here is her message

Cynthia Bailey shared some photos from a protest she attended with her family. He also made sure to send a message to his followers and fans:

‘I spent the day protesting against police brutality, injustice, and inequality with my family. progress is being made and we must continue to make our voices heard. It was a beautiful and peaceful protest, and I was absolutely impressed by all the love and unity that surrounded me. people shared waters and snacks with everyone. Such a small act of kindness but he talked a lot. I was so proud to be with my fiance @itsmikehill and our girls to be with everyone who came out in the name of justice👊🏾❤️🙏🏽

@aaashlee @ (protected email) @ lexb4reel, "Cynthia captioned her post.

Mike Hill said: ‘Such a powerful experience. It is great to see so many from all walks of life come together for this much-needed cause. I am very proud to have shared this with you and our girls, but this is just the beginning. The work continues long after the protest ends. I am with you for life in this and in everything else. "

Someone else posted this message: ‘I'm glad you took the time to do this with your family … A day to remember. unity is very important. "

Another follower said: ‘I love this family. Please, never forget # from the streets to the prisons that are abusing us! Call the jails where there was inhumane treatment during Covid -19 ".

An Instagram installer said, "Oh yes, good work, guys. Keep supporting everyone as the memorial looks at black people."

Someone else said, "I'm with you and the BLM (email protected)"

Not long ago, Cynthia shared a quote on her social media account, citing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and who impressed fans with this move.

More than that, he also wants people to remember who George Floyd was in the midst of all the protests and looting that are now taking place in the United States.



