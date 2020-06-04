Curfew Final coffin nail for some small businesses recovering from COVID shutdown – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Many local companies are struggling to recover from the financial impact of COVID-19, in addition to the destruction of property caused by looters and vandals over the weekend.

But now, some homeowners said they face another obstacle: a curfew.

This week, the city of Dallas imposed 7 p.m. curfew in response to recent protests.

The city even urged businesses in the city center to close at 5 p.m. so "all customers and employees can avoid harm,quot;.

But some companies are already struggling to stay afloat.

Cliff Edgar is the owner of Brick & Bones at Deep Ellum, a fried chicken restaurant that also sells artisanal cocktails.

He said the curfew could be the ultimate difficulty putting his place out of business.

"The curfew put us in a position where we cannot operate," said Edgar.

When the pandemic hit, Edgar said business operations were changed only to take-away orders.

Although most companies are now able to operate at 50 percent of their capacity under Governor Abbott's reopening guidelines, Edgar said Brick & Bones has yet to open its dining room to the public.

"Now, today, where we are looking, we are down 100 percent in revenue," Edgar said.

For Edgar, the curfew represents the latest hurdle for companies, especially in Deep Ellum, where vandals and looters hit multiple storefronts last weekend.

The WillCall bar, which is located on Main Street, also said it has not opened due to the curfew.

A manager at a nearby taco store, who asked not to be in front of the camera, said the curfew inevitably reduces hours for employees, who are already experiencing a reduction in work hours due to COVID-19.

Under state guidelines, bars and similar establishments can now operate at 50 percent occupancy.

Edgar said he supports the movement behind the protests, as well as the safety of his clients. But he said he cannot afford to reopen if he cannot earn an income.

"We would love for the city of Dallas to lift the curfew in order to operate and serve people the way we love," said Edgar.

When asked, a city spokeswoman did not say how long the curfew could last.

Dallas County also imposed a curfew on county properties beginning at 8:30 p.m.