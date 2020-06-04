Cup Cup Set for 2021 Return to Nashville – Up News Info Detroit

It's music to NASCAR's ears – the stock car series will return to Nashville, Tennessee in 2021.

Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season, ending NASCAR's decade-long absence from the track. The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which has held Cup race weekends every year since 1969. Dover will forgo one of its dates and move it to Nashville for a race weekend of end of June 2021.

Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events from 2001 to 2011.

The idea of ​​returning NASCAR to Nashville originated after a successful explosion last December for its season-ending awards ceremony. There were exhaustions on Broadway, a party with country music star and NASCAR fan Blake Shelton and a NASCAR themed night at the Grand Ole Opry. Buoyed by excitement, Dover began arguing with NASCAR and its TV broadcast partners about running a race at Superspeedway.

"Especially after the awards banquet, it was, how do we get to Nashville as soon as possible?" Dover CEO Mike Tatoian told The Associated Press. "It was an easy enough discussion that was through Dover Motorsports."

The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011. The track is located on approximately 1,000 acres just outside Nashville, and currently has 25,000 grandstand seats and permanent lights. for night races.

There is a lot of work ahead: Tatoian said giving the track a modern makeover would cost at least $ 8 million to $ 10 million and would like to adjust capacity at the 25,000-50,000 mark.

He also hoped to hire a full-time staff that operates independently of Dover. NASCAR observed a date of June 20, 2021.

Tatoian said he is hopeful that the van, second tier Xfinity series and IndyCar can find a home again on Nashville time.

Dover tried to capitalize on NASCAR's blessing of the late 1990s and early 2000s and had invested more than $ 100 million in construction of the Nashville track to go with Dover and his portfolio and tracks he owned in St. Louis and Memphis areas

"The idea at the time 20 years ago was that if NASCAR was going to have an expansion, which at the time was the right time to think, we wanted to reclaim those markets," said Tatoian. "It didn't happen. It just never lent itself to moving one of our races back then. So in 2011, after 10 or 11 years of operation, we decided it was time to shut down the operation. But we clung to it, fortuitously, in should there ever be an opportunity in the future to do what we are doing now. "

Dover has sold nearly 300 acres of property near Nashville Superspeedway since 2018 for nearly $ 10 million.

The move to Tennessee is one of the first important signs that NASCAR really intends to change its traditionally stale schedule. The sanctioning body is expected to make significant changes to its 2021 schedule, which could include more short tracks, midweek races and doubles.

The industry got an unexpected preview of what could happen when the coronavirus pandemic forced a massive shake-up to this season's schedule. NASCAR has already held five Cup events since the season resumed on May 17.

Dover, the site of two NASCAR weekends each year since 1971, was slated to race in May this season until the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement. Dover is expected to run Cup races on August 22 and 23.

"It seems that more and more we will be hosting a double title," said Tatoian. "That is a solid scenario and that is what we focus on."

Dover is expected to keep a May date in 2021. Tatoian said the potential for Dover to lose a race if Nashville didn't work was never discussed.

The Cup series ran 42 times at the old fairground from 1958 to 1984, and the lower-level Xfinity and Truck series last ran there in 2000. NASCAR also used to host an annual "Sound and Speed,quot; event that mixed to its stars and artists of the country. at events around Nashville through 2010.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are among the drivers who won races at Superspeedway.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related