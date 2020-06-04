Cup Cup Set for 2021 Return to Nashville – Up News Info Detroit

It's music to NASCAR's ears – the stock car series will return to Nashville, Tennessee in 2021.

LEBANON, TN – JULY 23: Carl Edwards, driver of the # 60 Fastenal Ford, crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Superspeedway on July 23, 2011 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Jason Smith / Getty Images photo for NASCAR)

Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season, ending NASCAR's decade-long absence from the track. The Nashville track is owned by Dover Motorsports, Inc., which has held Cup race weekends every year since 1969. Dover will forgo one of its dates and move it to Nashville for a race weekend of end of June 2021.

Nashville Superspeedway held Xfinity and Truck events from 2001 to 2011.

The idea of ​​returning NASCAR to Nashville originated after a successful explosion last December for its season-ending awards ceremony. There were exhaustions on Broadway, a party with country music star and NASCAR fan Blake Shelton and a NASCAR themed night at the Grand Ole Opry. Buoyed by excitement, Dover began arguing with NASCAR and its TV broadcast partners about running a race at Superspeedway.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – DECEMBER 04: Kurt Busch performs a burnout during the Burnouts Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Broadway on December 04, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk / Getty Images)

"Especially after the awards banquet, it was, how do we get to Nashville as soon as possible?" Dover CEO Mike Tatoian told The Associated Press. "It was an easy enough discussion that was through Dover Motorsports."

The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011. The track is located on approximately 1,000 acres just outside Nashville, and currently has 25,000 grandstand seats and permanent lights. for night races.

There is a lot of work ahead: Tatoian said giving the track a modern makeover would cost at least $ 8 million to $ 10 million and would like to adjust capacity at the 25,000-50,000 mark.

He also hoped to hire a full-time staff that operates independently of Dover. NASCAR observed a date of June 20, 2021.

LEBANON, TN – JULY 23: An overview during the NASCAR Federated Auto Parts 300 Nationwide Series at Nashville Superspeedway on July 23, 2011 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Jared C. Tilton photo / Getty Images for NASCAR)

Tatoian said he is hopeful that the van, second tier Xfinity series and IndyCar can find a home again on Nashville time.

Dover tried to capitalize on NASCAR's blessing of the late 1990s and early 2000s and had invested more than $ 100 million in construction of the Nashville track to go with Dover and his portfolio and tracks he owned in St. Louis and Memphis areas

"The idea at the time 20 years ago was that if NASCAR was going to have an expansion, which at the time was the right time to think, we wanted to reclaim those markets," said Tatoian. "It didn't happen. It just never lent itself to moving one of our races back then. So in 2011, after 10 or 11 years of operation, we decided it was time to shut down the operation. But we clung to it, fortuitously, in should there ever be an opportunity in the future to do what we are doing now. "

LEBANON, TN – JULY 23: Carl Edwards, driver of the # 60 Fastenal Ford, races out front during the NASCAR Nationwide Series Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Superspeedway on July 23, 2011 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Jared C. Tilton photo / Getty Images for NASCAR)

Dover has sold nearly 300 acres of property near Nashville Superspeedway since 2018 for nearly $ 10 million.

The move to Tennessee is one of the first important signs that NASCAR really intends to change its traditionally stale schedule. The sanctioning body is expected to make significant changes to its 2021 schedule, which could include more short tracks, midweek races and doubles.

The industry got an unexpected preview of what could happen when the coronavirus pandemic forced a massive shake-up to this season's schedule. NASCAR has already held five Cup events since the season resumed on May 17.

DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 6: Denny Hamlin, driver of the # 11 FedEx Express Toyota, takes the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 06, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Matt Sullivan / Getty Images)

Dover, the site of two NASCAR weekends each year since 1971, was slated to race in May this season until the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement. Dover is expected to run Cup races on August 22 and 23.

"It seems that more and more we will be hosting a double title," said Tatoian. "That is a solid scenario and that is what we focus on."

Dover is expected to keep a May date in 2021. Tatoian said the potential for Dover to lose a race if Nashville didn't work was never discussed.

LEBANON, TN – JULY 23: Austin Dillon, driver of the # 33 Rheem Chevrolet, and Elliott Sadler, driver of the # 2 OneMain Financial Chevrolet, lead the field on Turn Three during the NASCAR Nationwide Series Federated Auto Parts 300 at Nashville Superspeedway in July 23, 2011 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Jared C. Tilton photo / Getty Images for NASCAR)

The Cup series ran 42 times at the old fairground from 1958 to 1984, and the lower-level Xfinity and Truck series last ran there in 2000. NASCAR also used to host an annual "Sound and Speed,quot; event that mixed to its stars and artists of the country. at events around Nashville through 2010.

Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are among the drivers who won races at Superspeedway.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

