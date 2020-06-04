"Culture of Fear in the Workplace,quot; Leads to the Spread of COVID-19 on Amazon, According to Lawsuit

A group of Amazon employees are suing the company, alleging that it requires unsafe working conditions at one of its fulfillment centers that led to the spread of COVID-19 and deaths resulting from the disease.

"This case is about Amazon's non-compliance with New York law and state and federal public health guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic at JFK8 facilities," the complaint read (PDF), alleging that " the company has relied on intentional communication Workers, sloppy contact tracking and workplace culture fear it has been instilled in JFK to ensure it can maintain productivity while reducing costs, even if that means workers they come to work sick and cannot engage in proper hygiene, disinfection, or social distancing while at work to stay healthy. "

At least one worker at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island has died of COVID-19 so far, and several others have fallen ill. As recently as last weekend, facility employees were receiving additional recently confirmed cases at the facility. One of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit alleges that after contracting the new coronavirus at work in the warehouse, "she woke up to find her cousin with whom she lived dead in the bathroom,quot; after he developed the symptoms of COVID-19. She requested paid quarantine leave from the company under the terms of New York law, the lawsuit says, but Amazon did not pay her.

In addition to that late payment, however, the plaintiffs are not seeking any financial damages for past damages, according to the complaint. "All they are looking for is an order that requires Amazon to comply with public health guidelines to prevent further harm in the future."

A former Amazon employee Christian Smalls spoke about the unsafe conditions at JFK8 in March and organized an employee strike in protest. Amazon fired him immediately. A few days later, Vice Motherboard reporters obtained an internal memo about Smalls' firing, in which Amazon's top managers decided to make Smalls the face of the organization's entire movement and belittle him as he did so.

"If possible, make it the face of the entire union / organizing movement," company attorney general David Zapolsky wrote in the memo. "It is neither smart nor articulate, and to the extent that the press wants to focus on us and not him, we will be in a much stronger public relations position than simply explaining for the umpteenth time how we are trying to protect workers."

Amazon also fired other employees who spoke about working conditions in the company's warehouses amid the COVID-19 crisis.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James began an investigation into health and safety practices at Amazon warehouses in New York in late April. "The information so far available to us raises concerns that Amazon's health and safety measures taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are so inadequate that they may violate various provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Act," wrote the staff. by James in April. 22 letters.

"Many workers are afraid to speak up about their concerns after Mr. Smalls' termination of employment," the letter added. "This is a particularly dangerous message to send during a pandemic, when workers' chilling speech about health and safety practices could literally be a matter of life and death."

An Amazon spokesperson in a statement to Up News Info stressed that the company follows the guidance of applicable health authorities, including CDC and WHO, in addition to state regulators. "We are saddened by the tragic impact that COVID-19 has had on communities around the world, including some members of the Amazon team and their family and friends," the spokesperson said, adding that the company offered "unlimited,quot; time outside of the I work from the beginning of March until May 1 and that the company has invested $ 4 billion in "COVID-related initiatives,quot; to date, "including more than $ 800 million in the first half of this year in security measures such as temperature controls, masks, gloves, enhanced cleaning and disinfection, extended payment and benefit options, testing and more. "