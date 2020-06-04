Court Rules for Giving Joe Exotic Zoo to Carole Baskin

Tiger King: Carole Baskin, star of murder, mayhem and insanity, has just received the Tiger King Zoo from Joe's "Exotic,quot; Maldonado-Passage, after a years-long legal battle with Exotic finally reached a tipping point.

Seven years ago, Exotic was ordered to pay Baskin $ 1 million for copyright infringement.

A judge has given Jeff Lowe, the man Exotic accuses of robbing his beloved zoo from under his nose, only 120 to pack up and leave the earth.

Lowe says he is looking for a new location.

"We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer. We are grateful that he has prolonged his decision for so long and given us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville Oklahoma, behind the largest casino in the world, "Lowe told TMZ.

He added: "Considering that [Carole] spent approximately $ 2.5 million pursuing her $ 1 million sentence, we congratulate her on her new acquisition of 16 acres in rural Oklahoma."

She also told the store that "the possibility of human remains being buried in this land should make her feel at home," alluding to rumors that Baskin murdered her second husband and fed him to the tigers or buried him in the Earth.