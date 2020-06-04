Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Professional setbacks for working mothers
The last time the United States went through an economic downturn, some economists called it a "downturn," since most job losses, in manufacturing, construction and finance, were borne by men.
This time, however, the economic consequences of the pandemic threaten to derail the careers of an entire generation of working women, in what some call a "secession."
The pandemic has dramatically altered the way Americans work and care for children, and women carry an unequal share of the burden, write our colleagues Patricia Cohen and Tiffany Hsu. Women are more likely to have lost a job and more likely to care for children at home. Even among married couples, women currently provide 70 percent of child care during working hours, according to a recent report (although men believe they do more).
Reopening the economy is not helping. As childcare and childcare options have evaporated, women say they have no choice but to quit their jobs, or work part-time, to manage their responsibilities at home. And returning to the workforce, which is already a challenge for women who stopped caring for their children, will be especially difficult in the recession as more jobless people compete for a small group of jobs.
The impact on working mothers could last a lifetime, reducing their earning potential and robbing them of future job opportunities.
How the C.D.C. lost your answer
When the coronavirus began to spread in the United States, it presented the most pressing threat the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faced, and an opportunity for the agency to lead the global fight against the outbreak.
Instead, a Times that research has found, the C.D.C. He made mistakes that undermined the United States' response and hampered the efforts of local health officials. Among them:
-
The use of outdated methods of data collection, including faxes and thousands of email attachments, prevented the agency from tracking how many people had been evaluated or even died.
-
Impose restrictive testing standards from the start, in part due to a lack of testing. And the agency did not recommend evaluating people without symptoms despite Chinese doctors already reporting asymptomatic cases.
-
When the C.D.C. Eventually manufacturing test kits to ship to the states, the agency contaminated many of them through sloppy laboratory practices.
"Here is an agency that has been waiting for its entire existence for this moment," a former Food and Drug Administration official told The Times. "And then they reject it. It is very sad. That's what they were created for. "
Reopens
-
Italy has reopened its borders to European tourists and lifted national travel restrictions, prompting Italians to visit museums and tourist sites before the crowds return.
-
Germany It will lift its travel ban in 29 European countries on June 15 and replace it with travel warnings.
-
Most professions in The Netherlands It may resume in July, but sex workers must wait until September, sending hundreds into poverty, or secretly back to work.
-
Sweden It should have imposed stricter measures to control the virus, Anders Tegnell, a state epidemiologist and architect of his non-blocking policy, said in a radio interview.
Here is a summary of the restrictions in the 50 states..
What else are we following?
-
In the first controlled clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine in the USA. In the US, the drug did not prevent Covid-19 in 821 people who had been exposed to a patient infected with the virus.
-
Visits to US emergency rooms. USA For four weeks in April they decreased 42 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a C.D.C. analysis.
-
A danger to protesters: In addition to inciting coughing, tear gas can also harm people's lungs and make them more susceptible to respiratory disease.
-
Many countries have implemented new technologies to help locate contacts, but in the US. In the US, privacy concerns and the lack of a national policy have slowed efforts.
-
A critical component used to verify toxin vaccines, the blood of horseshoe crabs, has been the subject of many years of debate among scientists and conservationists. But an alternative has not yet been approved in the US. USA
-
After 75 days in a Vermont Buddhist monastic community, Daniel Thorsten, a modern Rip Van Winkle, emerged from his isolation into a very different world.
What are you doing
I've been putting a different day's puzzle on our fence every morning. Many people walking around say how much they expect to see it.
– Denise Hovey, Cincinnati
Tom Wright-Piersanti contributed to today's newsletter.