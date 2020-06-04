Coronavirus summary: what happened today

Professional setbacks for working mothers

The last time the United States went through an economic downturn, some economists called it a "downturn," since most job losses, in manufacturing, construction and finance, were borne by men.

This time, however, the economic consequences of the pandemic threaten to derail the careers of an entire generation of working women, in what some call a "secession."

The pandemic has dramatically altered the way Americans work and care for children, and women carry an unequal share of the burden, write our colleagues Patricia Cohen and Tiffany Hsu. Women are more likely to have lost a job and more likely to care for children at home. Even among married couples, women currently provide 70 percent of child care during working hours, according to a recent report (although men believe they do more).

Reopening the economy is not helping. As childcare and childcare options have evaporated, women say they have no choice but to quit their jobs, or work part-time, to manage their responsibilities at home. And returning to the workforce, which is already a challenge for women who stopped caring for their children, will be especially difficult in the recession as more jobless people compete for a small group of jobs.