Coronavirus (Minnesota): MDH announces 404 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 more deaths; Daily tests about 10,000 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says there are now 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with 29 more deaths.

Additional deaths bring the state's death toll to 1,115. Twenty of the additional 29 deaths involve someone in a long-term care (LTC) life situation. Most of the deaths have occurred in LTC facilities (896), which have been severely affected during the pandemic.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state now stands at 26,273. Of that number, nearly 21,500 have been recovered and do not need isolation.

Governor Tim Walz says the now expired stay-at-home order has given the state time to prepare its health care system for a possible increase in cases.

Right now, there are 512 hospitalized and 244 need intensive care units, 10 fewer than on Wednesday. More than 3,000 have been hospitalized since the outbreak began in the state.

With the exception of the weekend when MDH closed its lab due to the Twin Cities riots, testing has intensified in the state for the past month. External labs, which provide the majority of the completed tests, continued testing throughout the weekend. Nearly 10,000 tests have been conducted since Wednesday.

There has been concern over an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the large daily protests in the Twin Cities, some of which have attracted thousands of people. MDH has urged those who attended protests, vigils and cleanup events to be tested for the virus.

The update comes as salons, hair salons, and outdoor dining in restaurants begin to reopen in the state, all with security restrictions due to the pandemic.

