Contact Tracking: Europe Trusts Smarter Coronavirus Contact Tracking Apps – Latest News

European countries cautiously emerging from the coronavirus pandemic attack are looking for a second generation of contact tracking applications to help contain new outbreaks.

The latest applications have great advantages over the previous ones, since they work on Apple's iPhone, one of the most popular smartphones in Europe, and do not depend on centralized databases that can compromise privacy.

Switzerland, Latvia and Italy have opted for short-range Bluetooth radio for their applications, based on technology from Apple and Google that securely records exchanges on the smartphones of people who have been nearby.

About 30% of smartphones in Europe run on Apple's iOS operating system, and almost the rest use Google's Android. Together they house 99% of the world's smartphones.

"The fundamental challenge will be if the second wave comes," said Ingmars Pukis, board member of mobile network operator LMT, which supports the Latvian app.

"We hope to be ready with enough functionality and insight to handle a future outbreak," said Pukis.

Dozens of countries have launched or plan contact tracking applications using Bluetooth or location tracking technology to quickly notify people of possible exposure to the coronavirus, with China, South Korea, and India using more invasive approaches.

However, the developers of the Swiss-Covid application hope to demonstrate that it can contribute to Switzerland's broader "test, trace, isolate and quarantine,quot; strategy, without even knowing where people come into contact.

The Bluetooth-based app is now being tested after army volunteers tested whether it could work in settings like a cafeteria lunch, a train ride, a shopping queue, or a house party.

The Swiss app is meant to supplement manual contact tracking, with a phone call from a tracker, as well as a notification from the app that provides double confirmation that a person is at risk.

"Hopefully there will be a strong overlap," said Marcel Salathe, a digital epidemiologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

Several other countries, including Estonia, Finland, Ireland, and Portugal, are working on similar decentralized applications.

There are still potential flaws, as Bluetooth was not originally designed to accurately measure distance. And while massive public uptake is needed for those apps to work, relatively few older people, who are at the highest risk, have smartphones.

Latvia is focusing on additional features, and users receive an exposure notification with the option to share their number and receive a call from a contact tracker. In a delicate tradeoff between privacy and utility, it will be possible in a planned update to share health symptoms and receive advice.

SUPER-SPREADING

The first generation of contact tracking apps that launched in March and April had little impact and generated privacy alarms, and Australia required people to register their name and phone number, something Apple declined to support.

Although the Australian app has been downloaded nearly 6 million times, government reports and statements from the past month said it has only helped track a single case.

German app Covid-Warn, which will launch in mid-June, seeks to rule out such privacy risks from the start.

"Symptoms are not shared. No data is collected. All data is pseudonymous," said Harald Lindlar of Deutsche Telekom, which is working with SAP on the application.

Italy launched a similarly minimalist app, called Immuni, in four regions. France, by contrast, has launched with a centralized app, despite Apple's lack of support.

Apple and Google said that when they released their Bluetooth application toolkit last month, authorities in 23 countries had sought access to it. Early adopters of Singapore and Australia are considering changing to their joint standard.

Stopp Corona from Austria, Europe's first Bluetooth app to have 600,000 downloads, is one that is updated to fit the Google-Apple framework.

"Things could change quickly in the event of a renewed outbreak that we must avoid at all costs; this is where the app can provide the ideal support," Michael Zettel, Austria's head of consulting group Accenture, told Reuters.

"The app makes a lot of sense, for example, in churches, clubs and sports teams. It can quickly help contain high-profile events," added Zettel.

