Colorado residents attend a sixth night of George Floyd protests

Thousands of protesters, sprawling across the blocks, took downtown Denver on Tuesday for a sixth night of protests, but while the crowds were at least as big as the previous nights, the atmosphere was more relaxed and calm, and as As midnight approached, tear gas or other major conflicts were being shut down.

At the height of the protest, protesters moved through the city, from the Colorado Capitol to the Civic Center and then to the 16th Street Mall, chanting "There is no justice. There is no peace,quot; "Get out of your house On the streets! And "Hey, hey, oh, these racist cops have to go!"

Read the full story here.