Colorado police liability bill could see changes after hours of testimony – Up News Info

A bill intended to stop police brutality in Colorado is likely to see some changes before lawmakers take final votes on the bill after hours of testimony on Thursday.

Five hours after the committee's first hearing on Senate Bill 217, the testimony had not ended.

The bill, sponsored by all Colorado Democratic lawmakers, brought relatives of victims killed by police, civil rights lawyers, law enforcement officers, and district attorneys. More than a dozen people spoke at the State Senate, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee in a courtroom where chairs were pulled apart to adhere to social estrangement.

Lawmakers are calling for radical changes, including forcing officers to be equipped with body cameras, repealing what is commonly called the "fleeing criminal,quot; statute, banning stranglings, creating an annual report on the use of force by each agency and require law enforcement officers to have objective justification for making stops and reporting those stops. It also allows individuals to sue law enforcement officials in their individual capacities over allegations of violation of constitutional rights.

Mother Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old man killed by Aurora police last year, spoke in support of the bill, telling lawmakers that if they don't take action, the situation could worsen.

Natalia Marshall, the niece of Michael Marshall, who was killed by agents in the Denver jail in 2015, also called for the passage of the law.

"I am not comfortable with law enforcement, and that is the experience of much of the community," she said. He added that he hopes the law will be passed so they can try to establish that trust.

Representatives of the Colorado District Bar Council, the Fraternal Police Order and some sheriffs spoke in favor of parts of the bill, but said others would prevent good officers from remaining in the profession. They were specifically concerned about the provision in the bill that would allow people to sue officers in their individual capacity and keep them hooked for up to $ 100,000 in legal fees, even if they acted in good faith.

"You have the right reasons," said Arapahoe District Attorney George Brauchler. He added: "It is too fast. It is too broad."

Law enforcement representatives, many of whom spoke in favor of body worn cameras, also expressed concern that the costs would be prohibitive for some departments without state aid and were concerned about punishing officers who They might not be able to turn them on while rushing. in situations

Those who called for changes to the bill called for more participation and discussion, urging lawmakers not to rush. But the sponsors said they have been in discussions about many of these changes for a long time, although they are open to continuing them.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock urged committee members to spend a lot of time asking questions, "because the ramifications of not disclosing everything to the public could be catastrophic in the future."

The bill's sponsors agreed to make some amendments to the bill and said some of the concerns raised were being addressed. All the amendments were not available at press time.

Finally, Senator Rhonda Fields, a Democrat from Aurora and one of the main sponsors of the bill, said these are bad actors, not all law enforcement. The bill is aimed at uniformed individuals who are causing harm to communities, particularly those of color, he said.

"For me, the time is up to have these recurring scenarios that I'm seeing in the movie," Fields said.